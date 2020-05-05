Just In
- 28 min ago Priyanka Chopra Jonas’ Shares A Cute Moment With Her Niece And Flaunts Her Lovely Denim Dress
-
- 33 min ago Kim Kardashian Has The Most Interesting Hairstyle For Girls With Thin Hair
- 38 min ago World Asthma Day 2020: Travelling Tips For Asthma Patients
- 2 hrs ago 8 Types Of Relationship You Need To Avoid At Any Cost
Don't Miss
- Travel Holiday Destinations For Your Post-Lockdown Travel List
- Sports MSK Prasad says Suresh Raina was not considered for Team India because of his poor domestic form
- Technology Vodafone Bill Download: How To Download Vodafone Postpaid Duplicate Bill - Step by Step Process
- Movies Salman Khan’s Continuous Efforts Towards Covid-19 Relief Proves Yet Again That He Has A Golden Heart
- Finance BofAML Downgrades Banking Sector Further, Maintains "Buy" On 1 Stock
- News Delhi: Price on petrol hiked by Rs 1.67, diesel Rs 7.10
- Automobiles Ola Cab Service Resumes Amidst Lockdown Relaxation: Introduces New 10-Step Safety Guidelines
- Education Top 13 Labour Day Quotes For Job Aspirants
Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like A Blossoming Flower In Yellow Gown And Exudes Dreamy Vibes
The young budding fashionista Janhvi Kapoor has absolutely impressed us with her sartorial picks. It's so amazing to see the way the actress's fashion has evolved. From lehengas to gowns, she has been slaying in each outfit and making stunning statements. Recently, Janhvi shared a throwback picture from her Brides magazine covershoot. Dressed in a yellow gown, the diva looked like a blossoming flower. So, let us take a close look at her gown and decode it.
View this post on Instagram
This is what my dreams look like these days #thegreatoutdoors #tbt
A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on
So, Janhvi Kapoor donned an off-shoulder plunging-neckline yellow gown and looked extremely beautiful. Her gown was accentuated by heavy ruffled sleeves and hemline. The thigh-high front slit showed off white-fabric part of her gown, which added stylish quotient. The thin knotted matching belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Dostana 2 actress accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and bracelet.
On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Janhvi slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Roohi Afzana actress pulled back her tresses into a low ponytail and looked pretty.
Janhvi Kapoor looked ravishing in her yellow gown as she posed dreamily on the green grass. What do you think about her look and her gown? Let us know that in the comment section.
Pic Credit: Janhvi Kapoor