ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like A Blossoming Flower In Yellow Gown And Exudes Dreamy Vibes

    By
    |

    The young budding fashionista Janhvi Kapoor has absolutely impressed us with her sartorial picks. It's so amazing to see the way the actress's fashion has evolved. From lehengas to gowns, she has been slaying in each outfit and making stunning statements. Recently, Janhvi shared a throwback picture from her Brides magazine covershoot. Dressed in a yellow gown, the diva looked like a blossoming flower. So, let us take a close look at her gown and decode it.

    View this post on Instagram

    This is what my dreams look like these days #thegreatoutdoors #tbt

    A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor) on

    So, Janhvi Kapoor donned an off-shoulder plunging-neckline yellow gown and looked extremely beautiful. Her gown was accentuated by heavy ruffled sleeves and hemline. The thigh-high front slit showed off white-fabric part of her gown, which added stylish quotient. The thin knotted matching belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Dostana 2 actress accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and bracelet.

    On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Janhvi slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Roohi Afzana actress pulled back her tresses into a low ponytail and looked pretty.

    Janhvi Kapoor looked ravishing in her yellow gown as she posed dreamily on the green grass. What do you think about her look and her gown? Let us know that in the comment section.

    Pic Credit: Janhvi Kapoor

    More JANHVI KAPOOR News

    Story first published: Tuesday, May 5, 2020, 18:15 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 5, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue