Janhvi Kapoor Looks Like A Blossoming Flower In Yellow Gown And Exudes Dreamy Vibes Bollywood Wardrobe Aayushi Adhaulia

The young budding fashionista Janhvi Kapoor has absolutely impressed us with her sartorial picks. It's so amazing to see the way the actress's fashion has evolved. From lehengas to gowns, she has been slaying in each outfit and making stunning statements. Recently, Janhvi shared a throwback picture from her Brides magazine covershoot. Dressed in a yellow gown, the diva looked like a blossoming flower. So, let us take a close look at her gown and decode it.

So, Janhvi Kapoor donned an off-shoulder plunging-neckline yellow gown and looked extremely beautiful. Her gown was accentuated by heavy ruffled sleeves and hemline. The thigh-high front slit showed off white-fabric part of her gown, which added stylish quotient. The thin knotted matching belt cinched her waist and added structure to her attire. The Dostana 2 actress accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and bracelet.

On the makeup front, with the perfect proportion of foundation and concealer, Janhvi slightly contoured and highlighted her T-zone, cheekbones, and jawline. Filled brows, kohled eyes, and pink lip shade spruced up her look. The Roohi Afzana actress pulled back her tresses into a low ponytail and looked pretty.

Janhvi Kapoor looked ravishing in her yellow gown as she posed dreamily on the green grass. What do you think about her look and her gown? Let us know that in the comment section.

Pic Credit: Janhvi Kapoor