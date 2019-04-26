Daisy Shah Makes Us Want To Wear Long Floral Dresses To The Airport Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Daisy Shah left us surprised with her long flowy dress, which she wore at the airport. It was a spring-worthy number and seemed perfect for sojourn at some tropical land. Daisy looked beautiful and proved that airports have indeed become a fashion runway. Let's decode her attire and look.

So, Daisy wore a sleeveless dress, which was enhanced by a flared silhouette and her dress seemed ideal for a sunny day. Crafted out of a lightweight fabric, her dress was adorned with yellow-hued floral accents, which accentuated her outfit. The dress did have some sheer accents and Daisy pulled it off beautifully.

She kept her look jewellery-free and the makeup was enhanced by a berry lip shade, pink cheekbones, and heavy kohl. The side-swept long tresses rounded out her avatar. Well, she sure gave us fashion goals for the weekend. What do you think about Daisy's attire and look? Feel free to share opinions in the comment section.