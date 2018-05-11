Cannes 2018: Huma Is All Hot And Happening

Huma Qureshi took a feisty turn on her second day of the Cannes Film Festival as she confidently posed against the romantic backdrop of French Riviera.

The 'Dedh Ishqiya' actress looked extremely different from Kangana and Deepika, who sported romantic Zuhair Murad gowns. Huma, on the other hand, sashayed down the red carpet in a bespoke pantsuit by Nikhil Thampi.

We are also happy that Huma has been donning attires of the Indian designers over international couturiers at the Cannes Film Festival.

The actress slipped effortlessly into a light brown-coloured pantsuit that was accentuated by platinum chips on her tuxedo styled coat and flared pants. Her Piaget necklace was striking and was the perfect accessory. Huma's impeccable style was enhanced by the middle-parted hair and a subtle make-up.

Through her outfit, the diva exuded the spirit of modern independent women. She really did us proud by wearing this bold Nikhil Thampi creation.

Huma was definitely dressed up to the nines as she attended the glorious Grey Goose event with Kangana Ranaut.

We think the ice lady of the previous day was on fire today. Do you think Huma made an awesome stylish return after her Cannes appearance in 2012?