Anushka Sharma Flaunts Her Mangalsutra As A Part Of A Latest Airport OOTD

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma are back at home and we spotted them at the New Delhi airport a few hours back.

The duo looked completely adorable in their airport style books, especially Anushka who was proudly showing off her diamond mangalsutra along with the printed anarkali suit. The white-coloured anarkali suit had motif floral prints all over its body.

She was wearing a pair of tan bellies and wide-rounded shades along with the attire. Anushka carried a beige purse to match the look book.

Virat was also looking quite good, as he wore his casuals. He continued looking like a dapper in his usual appearance; but a traditional look matching that of Anushka's would have impressed us more.

Anushka just won the post-wedding style game here, don't you also think so?