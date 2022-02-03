Just In
Ananya Pandey Rocks Any Look With Just The Right Charisma!
Talking about charisma, Ananya Pandey is what comes to mind. She has worked herself up in this Bollywood industry and isn't afraid of rocking any style, whether it is high-end fashion or casual street style. In her recent Instagram photo, she is looking absolutely gorgeous while rocking the colour blocking theme with abstract Y2K print.
Let's take a look at her recent Instagram photo
In the recent photoshoot, she wore an abstract Y2K printed top with a green coloured skirt and blue heels to complete the look. Since the 2000s is coming back in trend, this outfit gives us major Y2K vibes. With a loop earring and a high ponytail, she is looking just like a true diva that is ready for her photoshoot. So, can we have the lights, camera and action, please!
With a caption read as "Gehraiyaan title track playing on loooop all day, everyday", we certainly can't stop thinking about the release date of the movie this month. The song itself is so soothing that it is the perfect song for those chilly nights where you just don't want to go out but watch a movie online, hence tune in to Gehraiyaan on 11th Feb only on Amazon Prime. Along with this movie, she will star in "Liger" alongside the lead actor Vijay Deverakonda and "Kho Gaye Hum Kaha" with Siddhant Chaturvedi. She is believed to have been working hard for these roles and is definitely worth watching when it releases. We can't wait for it to come!
Now, coming back to the glamorous outfit in her latest post, tell us all your thoughts about the outfit! Would you want to wear it too and go out for a brunch or not? We would love to hear back from you guys in the comment section below.
