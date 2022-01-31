Ananya Panday Sets The Weekend On Fire With Her Gehraiyaan Promotional Fashion - SEE PICS! Bollywood Wardrobe Boldsky Desk

The young and super hot Bollywood star Ananya Panday is always one to give us major goals when it comes to serving fashionable looks. Especially now, with her upcoming film with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi, Gehraiyaan, which is all set to release soon.

Taking to her social media, Ananya Panday shared a bunch of photos of her promotional looks for the film. Take a look!

White and Blue Look with Green Shoes

in a white jumper paired with a blue blazer and green heels as she looked super sexy in this whole mature and glam outfit. Ananya completed her look with a tight ponytail and golden earrings.

As Ananya captioned her post writing, "she brings the rain, oh yeaaaah 🌧️ #GehraiyaanOnPrime Feb 11th 🌊💙" , her Gehraiyaan co-star, Siddhant Chaturvedi had a funny remark, as he commented, "Dukan badh hai."

Orange Monochrome Look

In another recent look, Ananya left us stunned in her orange on orange monochrome promotions look as she left her wavy hair open with subtle makeup looking like class.

The actress is all set to shine in the Shakun Batra film, Gehraiyaan, from 11 February 2022. She also has the pan-India film called Liger alongside Telugu superstar Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline next.