Ananya Panday Leaves Us Awestruck With Her Red Dress Look; Makeup On-Point Too! Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Ananya Panday left us all awestruck as she posted a series of pictures on her Instagram feed in her red-hot dress. The actress looked beautiful and she was styled by Lakshmi Lehr for the photoshoot. Not only her outfit but her makeup too was meticulously done. It was an all-red look of Ananya's and we have decoded this attire and look of hers for some major fashion inspiration.

So, the actress wore a halter dress that was accentuated by embellished and ruffled tones. Her dress was also enhanced by sheer accents and the slits added to the bold quotient. The dress featured a textured belt, which added structure to her asymmetrical attire. Her dress came from the label, Aadnevik and she paired it with a pair of matching red sandals from KatMaconie. Ananya pulled off this ensemble of hers confidently and as for accessories, she spruced up her look with a set of dazzling rings, which added oomph to her look.

As for makeup, it was glowy party-perfect. Her makeup was highlighted by matte red lip shade, contoured and glossed cheekbones with a whiff of pink, and subtle eye makeup with impeccably-applied eyeliner. The middle-parted knotted bun rounded out her avatar. Ananya Panday captioned her picture as, "the cherry on the cake 🍒". With this ensemble of hers, she gave us a stunning fashion statement. So, what do you think about Ananya Panday's attire and look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Photographer Courtesy: Ajay Kadam