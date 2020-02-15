Airport Diaries: Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt And Other Divas Give Fashion Goals In Their Chic Outfits

ENGLISH

    Bollywood divas have been giving us major fashion inspirations, especially with their airport looks. Everytime they arrive at the airport sporting their chic outfits, they give us goals on how to slay a casual outfit in an absolute perfect way. Recently, Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt and other actresses were spotted flaunting their lovely outfits at the airport. So, let us take a close look at their attire and decode it.

    Array

    Alia Bhatt In A Grey Blazer And Black Pants

    Alia Bhatt donned a plunging neckline casual black tee, which she layered with a full-sleeved notch-lapel grey blazer. Her blazer was accentuated by checkered patterns and she teamed it up with black pants. The actress completed her look with a pair of black shoes. She also carried a big black-hued handbag. Alia pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a ponytail. The black cat-eye sunglasses added stylish quotient to her look.

    Array

    Ananya Panday In A White Tee And Denim Skirt

    Ananya Panday sported a half-sleeved round-collar white graphic tee. She paired it with a blue denim mini skirt and completed her look with a pair of multicolour detailed white sport shoes. The actress carried a casual white handbag and a cute cartoon-shaped accessory. She let loose her side-parted sleek tresses. Filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

    Array

    Mouni Roy In A Black Dress

    Mouni Roy looked wow in a full-sleeved high-neck collar full-length black dress, which featured side slits. She completed her look with matching flip-flops. The actress also carried a red-hued handbag and a book. She let loose her side-parted highlighted curled locks. Pointed brows and pink lip shade spruced up her look while the balck reflectors added stylish quotient.

    Array

    Sanya Malhotra In A Leather Jacket And Denim Jeans

    Sanya Malhotra sported a full-sleeved notch-lapel black leather jacket. She wore a plunging neckline black crop top underneath it, which was accentuated by multi-hued floral patterns. The actress paired it with a high-waist light-blue denim jeans and completed her look with a pair of black shoes. She let loose her curled locks and elevated her look with pink lip shade and balck reflectors.

    Array

    Urvashi Rautela In A Mustard Dress

    Urvashi Rautela looked stunning in a full-sleeved high-neck collar mustard-hued mini dress. Her bodycon dress was exaggerated by puff-detailing on either shoulder, which added dramatic quotient to her look. The actress completed her look with matching pointed sandals. She accessorised her look with a pair of earrings and bangle. Purple-hued reflectors and pink lip shade went well with her look. Urvashi left her side-parted tresses loose.

    So, whose airport look did you like the most? Do let us know in the comment section.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 15, 2020, 18:00 [IST]
