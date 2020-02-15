Airport Diaries: Ananya Panday, Alia Bhatt And Other Divas Give Fashion Goals In Their Chic Outfits

Alia Bhatt In A Grey Blazer And Black Pants Alia Bhatt donned a plunging neckline casual black tee, which she layered with a full-sleeved notch-lapel grey blazer. Her blazer was accentuated by checkered patterns and she teamed it up with black pants. The actress completed her look with a pair of black shoes. She also carried a big black-hued handbag. Alia pulled back her mid-parted tresses into a ponytail. The black cat-eye sunglasses added stylish quotient to her look.

Ananya Panday In A White Tee And Denim Skirt Ananya Panday sported a half-sleeved round-collar white graphic tee. She paired it with a blue denim mini skirt and completed her look with a pair of multicolour detailed white sport shoes. The actress carried a casual white handbag and a cute cartoon-shaped accessory. She let loose her side-parted sleek tresses. Filled brows, highlighted cheekbones, and pink lip shade rounded out her look.

Mouni Roy In A Black Dress Mouni Roy looked wow in a full-sleeved high-neck collar full-length black dress, which featured side slits. She completed her look with matching flip-flops. The actress also carried a red-hued handbag and a book. She let loose her side-parted highlighted curled locks. Pointed brows and pink lip shade spruced up her look while the balck reflectors added stylish quotient.

Sanya Malhotra In A Leather Jacket And Denim Jeans Sanya Malhotra sported a full-sleeved notch-lapel black leather jacket. She wore a plunging neckline black crop top underneath it, which was accentuated by multi-hued floral patterns. The actress paired it with a high-waist light-blue denim jeans and completed her look with a pair of black shoes. She let loose her curled locks and elevated her look with pink lip shade and balck reflectors.