Let's Take A Moment To Adore Aish's Undying Elegance

Aaradhya Bachchan & Aishwarya Rai steal the spotlight at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta's party

The 17-year-old chirpy girl who swept the world of its feet with her bewitching charm, confidence and intelligence hasn't changed a bit till date. In fact, she has aged like fine wine! Each year, there would be someone who would be crowned Miss World, Beauty With Purpose, but we know for a fact that none of them would be Aishwarya Rai.

Mukesh Ambani's son Akash Ambani got engaged with his long-time beau Shloka Mehta and the star-studded affair is making headlines now. Bollywood stars like Karan Johar, John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Shah Rukh Khan and more were in attendance. From the cricket world, Zaheer Khan with wife Sagarika and Harbhajan Singh were papped. But the one celeb who stole everyone's thunder was none other than Aishwarya Rai.

She arrived at the Ambani's Residence with her little princess Aaradhya, donning a black Osman gown, which has a structured neckline and floral embroidery at the waist. She completed the look with voluminous curls hanging loose on her shoulders and a bold red lip shade.

Needless to mention, she looked like a dream and as fresh as the 17-year-old girl who won millions of hearts decades ago. Little Aaradhya donned her favourite princess avatar; in a pink frock and frills hair band, she looked equally adorable.