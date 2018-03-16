AIFW Day 2: Bipasha Basu's Elegance Will Mesmerize You!

On Day 2 of the Amazon India Fashion Week, Bipasha Basu walked the ramp in a coral red lehenga and looked like magic in motion. Designers Karishma-Deepa Sondhi created an intricately embroidered lehenga for the former model and she carried it with utmost poise, elegance and sophistication.

Talking to the media post show, the actress was all praises for the 'Rashbhari' collection of the young designers. She said, "It's made for the modern, Indian woman. Very beautiful, happy colours, also, lovely craftsmanship. The hand-work is beautiful. Coral red, red being my favourite colour, I am really happy that they chose this for me."

Bipasha, who started her career as a model, says that it takes a lot more seriousness and dedication to emerge as a successful model these days than it was back in her time.

"When we were modeling, fashion Fraternity was still booming, but now its gone leaps and beyond." "This is a very serious and challenging profession now. You have to be a great personality. You have to look your best, you have to look after your skin, body, diet and health." "Eat the right kind of food and stay fit," she added.