Just In
- 1 hr ago #InThisTogether: Josh App Partners With Fortis For Mental Health Awareness Campaign
- 2 hrs ago Waking Up Just An Hour Earlier Linked To Lower Risk Of Depression, Says Study
- 2 hrs ago Venus Transit In Cancer 2021: Effects On Different Zodiac Signs
- 3 hrs ago Urvashi Rautela’s Glam Makeup And Twisted Hairstyle Make For A Complete Flawless Wedding Look
Don't Miss
- Finance Sebi Exempts Heineken International From Open Offer In UBL Case
- Sports Rin celebrates Olympic fencer CA Bhavani Devi in its latest TVC #AbWaqtHaiChamakneKa
- News Delta plus mutant found in Maharashtra, MP, Kerala; still not a 'variant of concern', says Govt
- Education Teaching Tips And Skills For Engaging Students In Online Classes
- Movies Tisca Chopra Gets A Letter Of Appreciation From Amitabh Bachchan For Her Book What's Up With Me?
- Technology Vi Launches Rs.75 Prepaid Plan For Low-Income Group; Offering Calling And Data Benefits
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Uttarakhand In August
- Automobiles 2021 Mini Hatchback, Convertible & John Cooper Works JCW Launched In India At Rs 38 Lakh
Amitabh Bachchan Shares An Interesting Detail About His Blue Knotted Shirt On His Social Media
Amitabh Bachchan quite frequently keeps his followers updated with his posts on social media. There are a number of posts of the veteran actor, which are about some interesting details from his movies. The recent post of his was not only about 70s fashion but also revealed about 'knotted shirt'. Let's find out more about Amitabh Bachchan's outfit and the caption on his post.
So, the caption on his post read, "... those were the days my friend .. and the knotted shirt .. it has a story .. first day of shoot .. shot ready .. camera about to roll .. and the discovery that the shirt has been made too long - beyond the knees .. director could not wait for another shirt or a replaced actor .. so tied it up in a knot and ..." Well, that was some information and now you know what to do with a long shirt. These days, the knotted shirt is trending too.
And as for his outfit, Amitabh Bachchan wore a blue shirt that was full-sleeved and unbuttoned. He quite evidently tied the front knot and paired it with high-waist blue jeans, giving us a retro look. The picture was from the sets of one of his movies. So, how did you find the actor's 70s look? Let us know that in the comment section.
Picture Source: Instagram