Amitabh Bachchan Shares An Interesting Detail About His Blue Knotted Shirt On His Social Media Bollywood Wardrobe Devika Tripathi

Amitabh Bachchan quite frequently keeps his followers updated with his posts on social media. There are a number of posts of the veteran actor, which are about some interesting details from his movies. The recent post of his was not only about 70s fashion but also revealed about 'knotted shirt'. Let's find out more about Amitabh Bachchan's outfit and the caption on his post.

So, the caption on his post read, "... those were the days my friend .. and the knotted shirt .. it has a story .. first day of shoot .. shot ready .. camera about to roll .. and the discovery that the shirt has been made too long - beyond the knees .. director could not wait for another shirt or a replaced actor .. so tied it up in a knot and ..." Well, that was some information and now you know what to do with a long shirt. These days, the knotted shirt is trending too.

And as for his outfit, Amitabh Bachchan wore a blue shirt that was full-sleeved and unbuttoned. He quite evidently tied the front knot and paired it with high-waist blue jeans, giving us a retro look. The picture was from the sets of one of his movies. So, how did you find the actor's 70s look? Let us know that in the comment section.

Picture Source: Instagram