7 Breathtaking Pictures of Bollywood's Newest Rage Sanjana Sanghi

What comes to your mind when you hear the names Hazel Grace and Augustus Waters? Undying love, passion, cuteness and plenty more adjectives as these, isn't it?

There are many who think that this film should never be remade because the magic it created with its sheer simplicity will be very hard to retain in the next one. But believe it or not, Bollywood is remaking the film and our desi Hazel Grace is going crazy viral on social media already.

Sanjana Sanghi, who will be seen romancing Sushant Singh Rajput in the film, has taken Internet by storm. And while it will not be right to say that she will do justice to the iconic role based on her looks, one can't deny that she is the perfect mixture of simplicity and naughtiness!

Also, the young actress has a fine taste of fashion. And if you think, you have seen her somewhere, you must have! She has done several ads, including Coca Cola's, and remember Mandy from the film 'Rockstar,' the little tomboy? Yes, she is her!

From typical traditional attires to the bindaas boho and the chic looks; she carried every look with utmost class and finesse. Her unique style of putting together garments and accessories is going to be the next thing teenagers will want to follow desperately.

Before you rush to follow her on Instagram, check out 7 of her eye-soothing pictures here!