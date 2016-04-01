Just In
- 19 min ago Magha Purnima 2020: Know Date, Muhurata, Puja Vidhi And Significance Of The Festival
-
- 39 min ago Radhika Apte, Nupur Sanon, And Rhea Chakraborty Slay In Style At Blenders Pride Fashion Tour 2019-20
- 2 hrs ago 38 Sweet And Unique Things To Do On This Valentine's Day
- 2 hrs ago Valentine's Day 2020: 21 Gift Ideas To Surprise Your Partner Or Spouse
Don't Miss
- Finance New Tax Regime Vs Old: Income Tax Department Launches e-Calculator To Compare
- Movies Bunty Aur Babli 2: Shaad Ali Says He Doesn't Have Any Regrets About Not Directing The Sequel
- News Ayodhya: Govt makes Re 1 donation
- Automobiles Auto Expo 2020: New Hyundai Creta Unveiled - Expected Launch Date, Specs, Features, Images & More
- Technology Netflix Announces AV1 Codec For Select Titles On Android
- Sports WWE unsure on how to end Charlotte Flair vs. Rhea Ripley WrestleMania match
- Travel 10 Splendid Places To Visit In South India in February
- Education ISRO Young Scientist Program 2020 Registration Started
Amit Aggarwal’s Dramatic Silhouettes Take Over LFW S/R 2016 Stage
The talented Amit Aggarwal hails from the capital. Post working with virtuoso of Indian fashion world, TarunTahiliani, he started his eponymous label 'Amit Aggarwal'.
Amit is known for his chic aesthetic sense that voices out of his garments. This time, at Lakme Fashion Week S/R 2016 platform, he showcases a range of eclectic outfits. The common factor of his garments is the dramatic silhouettes and neon hues.
He gives us an insight to what Victorian era would look like, if were to be showcased in 21st century. His collection doesn't cater to everyday wearability, but sure can make a classic red carpet outfit.
The collection is dominated by ruffles and frills. We also loved how he has added accents to each of his outfit in this piece.
To conclude, the collection is very much for the likes Of Rihanna, Lady Gaga or Sonam Kapoor. If you are someone who has a knack of out-of-the-box haute couture, then this will totally quench your fashion thirst.
Stay tuned, we bringing you a lot more.