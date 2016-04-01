ENGLISH

    Amit Aggarwal's Dramatic Silhouettes Take Over LFW S/R 2016 Stage

    By
    |

    The talented Amit Aggarwal hails from the capital. Post working with virtuoso of Indian fashion world, TarunTahiliani, he started his eponymous label 'Amit Aggarwal'.

    Amit is known for his chic aesthetic sense that voices out of his garments. This time, at Lakme Fashion Week S/R 2016 platform, he showcases a range of eclectic outfits. The common factor of his garments is the dramatic silhouettes and neon hues.

    He gives us an insight to what Victorian era would look like, if were to be showcased in 21st century. His collection doesn't cater to everyday wearability, but sure can make a classic red carpet outfit.

    The collection is dominated by ruffles and frills. We also loved how he has added accents to each of his outfit in this piece.

    To conclude, the collection is very much for the likes Of Rihanna, Lady Gaga or Sonam Kapoor. If you are someone who has a knack of out-of-the-box haute couture, then this will totally quench your fashion thirst.

    Stay tuned, we bringing you a lot more.

