All About The Chic Styling Of Applause Entertainment's Hit Show, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati !
Applause Entertainment's latest hit release, Kaun Banegi Shikharwati has been in the news not only for its impeccable star cast and unique storyline, but also the on point styling of each of the cast member's. Taking a sneak peak into each character, this is one show wherein the makers were required to conduct an in depth research process for each character and their sense of style. Clothes are what make the series and ever since the series was aired, the outfits of all 4 characters have become a talking point too and surely the ones to give out major fashion goals.
Lara Dutta as Devyani - Sharp, Chic, Classy and royale personified, Lara Dutta cuts a fine image as Devyani. From chiffon sarees to intricate embroidery and the pearls and jewels to complement each look
Soha Ali Khan as Gayatri - Sweet, simple, homely, Soha as the quintessential indian mother, is a breath of fresh air. With a focus on textiles and less is more philosophy, her subdued sense of style blends into the character as well
Kritika Kamra as Kamini - Flamboyant, Modern and with the oomph factor in place, Kamra comes out as the style diva of the lot but this is due the way her character of Kamini shapes up too. Her bold mindset reflects in her style as well. From bright colours to peplum sleeves, Kamra AKA Kamini is not shy of embracing the on going trends and does it with ease.
Anya Singh as Uma - Sweet, college like, the girl next door, Uma's look is relatable, yet in terms with trends that suit her. She is young, spirited, and cannot be told what to do or wear, and this reflects in her styling as well.
Overall, this series was a fun watch not only for its humorous content but also, a look into a variety of unique styling formats for a bunch of talented actors!
