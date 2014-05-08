Mother's Day 2022: Noor Jahani Kofta Recipe Curries Dals oi-Sanchita Chowdhury

Mother's Day is fast approaching. Nothing can please your mother more than your cooking. So, it's time to give your mom some rest from the kitchen and cook something really delicious that she would cherish for years to come. This year mother's day will be celebrated on 08 May 2022.

Today we have a special Mother's day recipe which hails from the Awadhi cuisine. The Noor Jahani kofta is a vegetarian's delight from the royal kitchens of Awadh. This rich and creamy dish is prepared using cashew nut paste which gives this dish its unique flavour. The koftas are made of potatoes and paneer which are the favourite ingredients of vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike.

So, prepare this special Awadhi Noor Jahani kofta for your mom on Mother's Day and watch her beam with pleasure.

Serves: 4

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

For Koftas

Potatoes- 2 (boiled and grated)

Paneer- 100gms

Green chillies- 2 (chopped)

Cornflour- 2tbsp

Salt- as per taste

Carrots- 2 (boiled and mashed)

Raisins- ¼ cup

Oil- for deep frying

For Curry

Onions- 3 (boiled)

Ginger-garlic paste- 1tbsp

Turmeric powder- 1tsp

Red chilli powder- 1tsp

Cashewnut paste- 1 cup

Garam masala powder- ½ tsp

Salt- as per taste

Oil- 2tbsp

Fresh cream- ½ cup

Water- 1 cup

Procedure

For Koftas

1. Mash the boiled potatoes and paneer together in a bowl.

2. Add the green chillies, salt and cornflour to this mixture and make small balls out of it.

3. Boil the carrots, pat them dry with a towel and then grate them.

4. Mix the raisins with the grated carrot and keep it aside.

5. Take the potato paneer ball in your palms and place the carrot-raisin mixture in it.

6. Seal the kofta from all sides and make sure the stuffing does not come out.

7. Heat oil for deep frying and fry the koftas in it till they turn golden brown.

8. Once done, switch off the flame and keep the koftas aside.

For curry

1. Grind the boiled onions in a mixer into a thick paste

2. Heat two tablespoons of oil in a pan and add the boiled onion paste. Fry till the onion becomes translucent

3. Add ginger-garlic paste and fry for 3-4 minutes

4. Add turmeric powder and red chilli powder

5. Then add the cashewnut paste and keep stirring it for 2-3 minutes so that it does not stick to the pan

6. Add water and let the curry cook on low heat for 3-4 minutes

7. Then add salt and garam masala powder to the gravy

8. Now add the fried koftas to the gravy and simmer for another 2-3 minutes

9. Garnish with fresh cream and serve

The delicious Noor Jahani kofta recipe is ready to be served. Pair it up with some fragrant pulao and enjoy the lip-smacking treat.