Makar Sankranti 2020: Aval And Ghee Pongal Recipe That You Can Easily Prepare At Your Home

Though the name states that this is a special dish to be prepared on Pongal/Sankranti in South India, you can prepare it any day for breakfast, or lunch, and enjoy it to your heart's content at home. This year the festival will be celebrated on 15 January.

It is a dish where you need a very limited number of ingredients and can cook it within 20 minutes or so. So, when you are in a hurry to make breakfast and can't think of any quick dishes to make, you can prepare this dish.

You can serve Pongal with sambar or chutney, but you need to be very cautious about the consistency of the dish. You don’t want it to turn too dry or too watery. So, have a look at the ingredients required and the simple procedure to prepare this aval and ghee Pongal recipe.

Serves – 2

Preparation Time – 10 minutes

Cooking Time – 15-20 minutes

Ingredients:

1. Aval (Beaten Rice) - 1 cup

2. Moong Dal - ¼th cup

3. Water - 4 cups

4. Turmeric Powder - a pinch

5. Ginger - 1 tbsp (chopped)

6. Cashew Nuts - 8

7. Whole Black Pepper - 1 tbsp

8. Salt as per taste

For Tempering:

9. Oil - 2 tbsp

10. Curry Leaves - 1 sprig

11. Ghee - 2 tbsp

12. Green Chilli - 1 (finely chopped)

13. Cumin Seeds - 2 tsp

14. Asafetida - a pinch

Procedure:

1. Take a pan and start roasting the moong dal well to get the aroma. Remember, you need to dry roast it.

2. Now, add a pinch of turmeric and add little water, so that the dal gets softer. Take it out, mash it and keep it aside.

3. Wash aval well and drain the water. Keep it aside for 15 minutes. You also need to crush the cumin seeds and black pepper coarsely.

4. Take a pan and add oil and ghee into it. Add ginger, curry leaves and green chilli into it and sauté well.

5. The next step is to add the cumin seeds and ground pepper and wait for the cumin seeds to splutter.

6. Add the cooked dal and salt, and mix it well with all the spices.

7. When the dal is cooked well, add Aval into it and let it get cooked for a few minutes, so that everything blends well.

8. Take a small pan and heat ghee in it. Add the curry leaves, asafetida and cashew nuts into it and temper it on the aval Pongal.

9. Your aval and ghee Pongal is ready to be served.

Aval Pongal tastes great and you can have it for breakfast. So, try it at home this Pongal/Sankranti and share your feedback with us.