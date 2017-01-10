Just In
- 27 min ago January 2020: Auspicious Dates And Timings To Purchase Vehicles In This Month
-
- 42 min ago January 2020: Auspicious Dates For Hindu Marriages This Month
- 47 min ago Plaques In The Brain May Cause Alzheimer's Disease, Study Reveals
- 2 hrs ago Katy Perry's Vibrant Photoshoot Offers A Synthesis Of Perspectives And Contrasting Sensibilities
Don't Miss
- Technology Delhi Metro Offering Free Wi-Fi Services At Airport Express Line
- News ISRO selected 4 IAF pilots for manned mission 'Gaganyaan'
- Movies Master Pre-release Business: Vijay Starrer Is Already A Profitable Venture?
- Automobiles Toyota Innova BS6, Fortuner BS6 Bookings Open Unofficially: Launch Soon
- Finance Nifty Closes At New Record High, Sensex Ends 331 Points Higher
- Sports Three arrested after alleged racist and homophobic abuse at Brighton v Chelsea
- Travel Explore The Seven Sister States Of India And Its Natural Bounties In 2020
- Education TNPSC Upcoming Exams 2020: Explore Annual Recruitment Planner For 2020
Makar Sankranti 2020: Aval And Ghee Pongal Recipe That You Can Easily Prepare At Your Home
Though the name states that this is a special dish to be prepared on Pongal/Sankranti in South India, you can prepare it any day for breakfast, or lunch, and enjoy it to your heart's content at home. This year the festival will be celebrated on 15 January.
It is a dish where you need a very limited number of ingredients and can cook it within 20 minutes or so. So, when you are in a hurry to make breakfast and can't think of any quick dishes to make, you can prepare this dish.
You can serve Pongal with sambar or chutney, but you need to be very cautious about the consistency of the dish. You don’t want it to turn too dry or too watery. So, have a look at the ingredients required and the simple procedure to prepare this aval and ghee Pongal recipe.
Serves – 2
Preparation Time – 10 minutes
Cooking Time – 15-20 minutes
Ingredients:
1. Aval (Beaten Rice) - 1 cup
2. Moong Dal - ¼th cup
3. Water - 4 cups
4. Turmeric Powder - a pinch
5. Ginger - 1 tbsp (chopped)
6. Cashew Nuts - 8
7. Whole Black Pepper - 1 tbsp
8. Salt as per taste
For Tempering:
9. Oil - 2 tbsp
10. Curry Leaves - 1 sprig
11. Ghee - 2 tbsp
12. Green Chilli - 1 (finely chopped)
13. Cumin Seeds - 2 tsp
14. Asafetida - a pinch
Procedure:
1. Take a pan and start roasting the moong dal well to get the aroma. Remember, you need to dry roast it.
2. Now, add a pinch of turmeric and add little water, so that the dal gets softer. Take it out, mash it and keep it aside.
3. Wash aval well and drain the water. Keep it aside for 15 minutes. You also need to crush the cumin seeds and black pepper coarsely.
4. Take a pan and add oil and ghee into it. Add ginger, curry leaves and green chilli into it and sauté well.
5. The next step is to add the cumin seeds and ground pepper and wait for the cumin seeds to splutter.
6. Add the cooked dal and salt, and mix it well with all the spices.
7. When the dal is cooked well, add Aval into it and let it get cooked for a few minutes, so that everything blends well.
8. Take a small pan and heat ghee in it. Add the curry leaves, asafetida and cashew nuts into it and temper it on the aval Pongal.
9. Your aval and ghee Pongal is ready to be served.
Aval Pongal tastes great and you can have it for breakfast. So, try it at home this Pongal/Sankranti and share your feedback with us.