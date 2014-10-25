Bhai Dooj 2019: Delicious And Simple Dessert Recipes That You Can Prepare On This Special Day Indian Sweets oi-Gayathri Krishna

Bhai Dooj is a festival that is celebrated with laughter, togetherness and good food. This is a festival where sisters offer prayers and puja to their loving brothers. It is celebrated across North India, and sisters make special sweets and dishes for their brothers. This year, the festival will be celebrated on 29 October 2019.

There are many different kinds of sweets that you can prepare for your brother this Bhai Dooj. They will definitely be cherished by your brother this festival season.

Boldsky presents to you a list of 9 sweets that you can prepare for your brother this Bhai Dooj. If he has a sweet tooth, then he would love munching on these.

Kaju Burfi You can now know how to make the delicious cashew burfis at home. Cashewnuts are healthy nuts and are called nature's vitamin pill as they contain a lot vitamins. Making cashew burfi isn't very difficult if all the ingredients are kept ready. Take a look at how to go about the mouth watering cashew burfi recipe. Moong Dal Halwa Moong dal halwa is a delicious sweet dish for your brother. The recipe to make moong dal halwa is lengthy as the dal takes lot of time to cook. Check out the recipe for this sweet dish, moong dal halwa recipe. Apple Kheer Gone are days when kids demanded for apple pies. Now, all that they ask for are easy eating recipes. With apples, many delicious desserts are made, one of which is the apple kheer. Tasty kheer smells fruity and linger in the tongue for long. Take a look to know how to make the fruit kheer recipe this festive season. Malpua Malpuas are rich flavored, deep fried pancakes which are soaked in saffron syrup. Although malpuas are generally had with rabdi or malai, it is also savored with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. Take a look to try malpua recipe at home. Kele Ki Barfi The recipe is a sweet dish prepared with ripe bananas. It is very nutritious and healthy and is usually prepared by women during festive seasons. Boondi Ladoo The boondi ladoo recipe is easy simply because it requires very less ingredients. All you have to do is master the part of making ladoos. The technique for trying out ladoo recipes is very important. Kesar Peda Milk adds a different taste and flavour to the sweets. There are several recipes made with milk such as kheer, sevai, halwa, peda etc. The recipe to make peda is very easy. Here is the easy to make milk recipe, kesar peda. Take a look. Rabri Rabri is a specialty of Banaras. It is basically thickened milk with dry fruits and kesar. Enjoying a plate of rabri will be an ethereal experience for your brother this bhai dooj. Sandesh Sandesh is a type of sweetmeat that is made out of milk cakes. Sandesh also is a popular Indian sweet from Bengal. You get different types of sandesh like korapak (with jaggery), ice cream sandesh, mango sandesh etc.