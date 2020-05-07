Winnie Harlow’s Quarantine Make-up Routine Is A Keeper For The Stay-At-Home Weekend Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

The testing time of quarantine can be made a lot more fun with some make-up. And the top beauty magazines are living up to their stature in getting us the best of the make-up world. Vogue magazine spend a whole 24 hours with the supermodel Winnie Harlow in quarantine in which she shared her quarantine after-shower skincare and make-up routine. And we are going to take you through her super quick routine.

She starts her after-shower skincare routine with a few drops of serum that she gently massaged into her skin. She followed it up with a moisturising face cream. And there you go. The face is nice and hydrated. Moving on to step two i.e. the quarantine make-up. Her make-up routine is simple and super quick, and focuses more around the eyes.

Since Winnie has a skin condition Vitiligo her skin has some white patches. Winnie revealed that the vitiligo around her eyes has moved a lot over the year and so adjusts her make-up routine according. Winnie starts the make-up with her eyes and to cover up the larger eye patch on one eye, she uses concealer to make things even. Since it is quarantine times, she sticks to the minimal look. A nude eyeshadow, eyeliner, false lashes and finally a pop of mascara to make the eyes big and fluttery. The eye look is completed by defining the eyebrows.

She then moves to hide her dark circles with some foundation and concealer and that is all the base make-up she needs. Setting the face with a face mist, she ends the look with a swipe of pink gloss on her lips. And that was her amazing quarantine time make-up routine.

Winne admits in the video that she likes to keep her skin make-up free during the quarantine as it allows the skin to breathe (Considering she has to wear make-up all the time on her normal days, we get where she is coming from). She also added that putting on make-up during the quarantine times makes her feel better and makes her day productive. Well, there is a great trick to escape from the quarantine madness. If you have been feeling low lately, pull out your make-up gear and get creative with your look.

