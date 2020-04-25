Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu And More

Kareena Kapoor Kareena Kapoor has recently joined the Instagram frenzy and already her followers are going gaga over her posts. While most of her posts are casual and giving us a glimpse of her quarantine life, once in a while she gives us a throwback glam moment. And that is what her latest post was about. Dressed in a black top accessorised with a belt, Kareena looked ravishing in the classic black smokey eyes and tousled straight hair.

Priyanka Chopra On the occasion of Earth Day 2020, Priyanka Chopra posted on her Instagram a selfie. In the post, she can be seen surrounded by nature with the sun shining bright it was. It was a post that will spread a smile on your face at times like this. With her signature make-up look that features bronzed base, nude lips, defined eyebrows and contoured nose paired with caramel highlighted tresses, Priyanka Chopra looked stunning as ever. 7 Make-up And Beauty Lessons From Her

Taapsee Pannu Taapsee Pannu has been giving us major throwbacks in this lockdown. With her never-seen-before pictures giving us a glimpse of what her life looks like behind the scenes, Taapsee recently shares a photoshoot picture from last year. In the picture, Taapsee can be seen in a dewy make-up with pink lips and proudly flaunting her curly and fluffy shoulder-length tresses. If this is not hair goals, we don't know what is!

Malavika Mohanan Malavika Mohanan style is one that you need to keep an eye for. The stunning actresses' casual and chic manner never fails to impress us. Her lastest posted on her Instagram handle, however, is sassy and bold. The bold red lip, the metallic eyes, the heavy brows and smoked up lower lash line will hold your attention for a long long time. If you have got a date night, we highly suggest you try this lookout. A Lookback At The Year: The Best Beauty Looks Of 2019

Karisma Kapoor A post perfectly captioned. Last week Karisma Kapoor posted a picture of herself from an old photoshoot and captioned it as, "So much in life depends on our attitude". It is a stunning picture with Karisma in traditional attire, chunky jewellery all decked up and looking into the abyss. The warm make-up with the vintage effect on the picture made the moment captured absolutely breathtaking.

Sonam Kapoor As a refreshing treat, Sonam Kapoor took us back to the old era as she posted a picture of herself dressed as Madhubala from the very famous movie ‘Anarkali'. While it is difficult to have the grace of Madhubala ji, in the post captioned, "Pyaar kiya to darna kya", Sonam came pretty close. The subtle make-up made alive with the red lips was enough to take our breaths away.