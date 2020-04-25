ENGLISH

HEALTH

BEAUTY

ASTROLOGY

VIDEOS

PREGNANCY

RECIPES

For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Instagram Beauty Looks Of The Week: Kareena Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra, Taapsee Pannu And More

    By

    Instagram has somehow become our escape past couple of weeks. It is safe to stay that Instagram has become the new Pinterest, especially when it comes to beauty. Apart from getting to know our favourite celebrities a little more, we also get to see the myriad of beauty looks they experiment with. And quarantine is not enough to put a dent into that spirit. From Kareena Kapoor to Sonam Kapoor, we had lots of beauty inspiration to keep us occupied last week.

    Array

    Kareena Kapoor

    Kareena Kapoor has recently joined the Instagram frenzy and already her followers are going gaga over her posts. While most of her posts are casual and giving us a glimpse of her quarantine life, once in a while she gives us a throwback glam moment. And that is what her latest post was about. Dressed in a black top accessorised with a belt, Kareena looked ravishing in the classic black smokey eyes and tousled straight hair.

    Array

    Priyanka Chopra

    On the occasion of Earth Day 2020, Priyanka Chopra posted on her Instagram a selfie. In the post, she can be seen surrounded by nature with the sun shining bright it was. It was a post that will spread a smile on your face at times like this. With her signature make-up look that features bronzed base, nude lips, defined eyebrows and contoured nose paired with caramel highlighted tresses, Priyanka Chopra looked stunning as ever.

    7 Make-up And Beauty Lessons From Her

    Array

    Taapsee Pannu

    Taapsee Pannu has been giving us major throwbacks in this lockdown. With her never-seen-before pictures giving us a glimpse of what her life looks like behind the scenes, Taapsee recently shares a photoshoot picture from last year. In the picture, Taapsee can be seen in a dewy make-up with pink lips and proudly flaunting her curly and fluffy shoulder-length tresses. If this is not hair goals, we don't know what is!

    Array

    Malavika Mohanan

    Malavika Mohanan style is one that you need to keep an eye for. The stunning actresses' casual and chic manner never fails to impress us. Her lastest posted on her Instagram handle, however, is sassy and bold. The bold red lip, the metallic eyes, the heavy brows and smoked up lower lash line will hold your attention for a long long time. If you have got a date night, we highly suggest you try this lookout.

    A Lookback At The Year: The Best Beauty Looks Of 2019

    Array

    Karisma Kapoor

    A post perfectly captioned. Last week Karisma Kapoor posted a picture of herself from an old photoshoot and captioned it as, "So much in life depends on our attitude". It is a stunning picture with Karisma in traditional attire, chunky jewellery all decked up and looking into the abyss. The warm make-up with the vintage effect on the picture made the moment captured absolutely breathtaking.

    Array

    Sonam Kapoor

    As a refreshing treat, Sonam Kapoor took us back to the old era as she posted a picture of herself dressed as Madhubala from the very famous movie ‘Anarkali'. While it is difficult to have the grace of Madhubala ji, in the post captioned, "Pyaar kiya to darna kya", Sonam came pretty close. The subtle make-up made alive with the red lips was enough to take our breaths away.

    Array

    Hina Khan

    You don't have to rely on make-up to make the intended impact. With the right hairstyle to lift your look, you can leave an ever-lasting impression. Hina Khan's latest Instagram posts put the case in point. With a flushed and subtle make-up look, it is her shoulder-length caramel brown highlighted tresses curled away from her face Hina Khan has all our attention and admiration.

    More INSTAGRAM News

    Story first published: Saturday, April 25, 2020, 15:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 25, 2020
     
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Boldsky sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Boldsky website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue