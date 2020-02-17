How To Choose The Right Shade For Eyebrow Pencil Women Fashion oi-Monika Khajuria

Have you tried using an eyebrow pencil and discarded it right after because it looks way too dark and fake? I have been there too. But then I realised the mistake I was making. The eyebrows looked dark because I chose the wrong shade of the eyebrow pencil. When it comes to using an eyebrow pencil, the colour of the pencil is the most important factor. Your eyebrow pencil should give you a natural yet defined look.

We don't realise that the colour of our eyebrow is quite close to the natural colour of our hair. And so when we choose an eyebrow pencil that is darker than our hair colour, our eyebrows look dark and fake. To make your eyebrows look natural, choose the shade of the eyebrow pencil that goes with your hair colour and looks flattering on your skin tone. A trick that will help you is to choose a colour that is one to two shades lighter or darker to the natural colour of your hair. Now, let's find out the right shade of eyebrow pencil for you.