    30 Best Trendy Haircuts For Long Hair

    By

    Long, lustrous hair is a blessing to have. But when it comes to choosing the right haircut for your long tresses, you can be lost. Long hair is a style in itself and so we don't often give haircuts a thought. At the same time, it can be pretty monotonous having the same hairstyle all the time. And let's not forget the bounce and freshness that a haircut can provide to your hair. The tricky part is that you want to maintain the length of your hair but also get a trendy haircut. Luckily for you, that is not as far-stretched a desire that you would think.

    If you are all set to cut you hair, here are some charming haircuts for long hair that you can refer while choosing your new look.

    1. Caramel Highlighted Hair With Long Layers

    PC: Instagram/apive_stylistandoanyun

    Don't want too many layers or bangs? This light-brown, caramel- highlighted hair with long bangs styled in loose and defined waves is perfect for you.

    2. U Shaped Layered Cut

    PC: Instagram/apive_stylistandoanyun

    U cut has been around since long. We may now find it to plain and boring. You can revive this style and make it interesting by adding layers to it. This way, your hair won't be chopped up a lot and you also get the change you so desired.

    3. Sleek Flipped Layers

    PC: Instagram/rano.mullabaeva

    Sleek layers are a no-brainer. Get gleaming long layers and flip each layer to arrive at this elegant haircut.

    4. Two-Level Layered Ombre Hair

    PC: Instagram/HERKENRATH FRISEURE

    Ask your stylist to cut your hair in a two-level layer and then curl them in loose waves to get this textured look.

    5. The Chestnut-Brown V Cut

    PC: Instagram/Brainwash Vught

    A ‘V' hairstyle is a classic look. It keeps the volume to the middle of the hair and narrows as we go down. Flaunt your smooth tresses with the chestnut brown hair colour.

    6. The Sleek Straight Hair

    PC: Instagram/Brainwash Vught

    Keep it straight and simple. You don't always have to go for an extravagant haircut. With this haircut, you can leave it open, try different ponytails and plaits and throw it in a bun as you like.

    7. The Ombre Layers At The Ends

    PC: Instagram/apive_stylistandoanyun

    Rich and voluminous ombre layers are perfect for women with thick long hair ready to take a risk. Curl the hair outwards in different directions to make the texture of the hair pop out more.

    8. V Cut With Feathered Layers

    PC: Instagram/apive_stylistandoanyun

    Women with thick hair can opt for a ‘V' cut with feathered layers at the ends. The first layer that is curled outwards in different directions adds texture to your hair, and the second and the last layer curled inwards add bounce to your hair.

    9. Blonde Balayage Hair With Crisp Layers

    PC: Instagram/manuellobo

    The sleek ombre hair with sharp and crisp layers is the best hairstyle for women with thin long hair.

    10. Bouncy Wavy Layered Cut

    PC: Instagram/apive_stylistandoanyun

    When it comes to layered cuts, the bouncy layered hair takes the cake. Cut in three layers-each layer of this enchanting haircut is curled to perfection giving a bouncy effect. The best part- this haircut will not only look spectacular with open hair but also in a ponytail.

    11. Classic Layers With Front Bangs

    PC: Instagram/apive_stylistandoanyun

    Classic layers that frame the face is a hairstyle you can never go wrong with. Add fringes that cover your forehead to this and you have a cute and soft haircut.

    12. Dark Free-Style Layers

    PC: Instagram/karlgbrown

    Dark free-style layers are one the classic looks that you can flaunt without compromising your hair length. The free-style layers make for a great casual look.

    13. Super Straight Hair With Side Fringe

    This haircut gives you sleek and poised hair look with the side fringe adding the necessary flair to it. This is a versatile haircut that is suitable for hair of all lengths.

    14. One-Layered Mid-Length Cut

    PC: Instagram/m_rock_afellow

    If you are ready to chop off a few inches, this is the perfect hairstyle to go for. For those who are not fans of heavy layers, this haircut seamlessly blends together the single layer with the rest of your hair

    15. Side Swept Curls

    PC: Instagram/toush1i

    With thick curls, it sometimes becomes difficult to choose a haircut that gives you the feel of a fringe. It seems to be just lost in the superb texture of the hair. This side-swept curls with one long layer in the front let you enjoy the best of both worlds.

    16. Layered Curls

    PC: Instagram/nataliemcortes

    This beautiful and messy look requires an expert professional. Getting visible layers on your naturally curly hair is a difficult feat but not impossible. Do not go for more than three layers. The long layers are easy to spot on curly hair.

    17. Swooped Ombre Layers

    PC: Instagram/fromhairtoyou

    Combine long layers with swopped curls and contrasting hair colour and you have this fabulous hairstyle. This haircut is ideal for those with thick hair.

    18. Middle-Length Flipped Layers

    PC: Instagram/mimiscut_n_style

    Get this haircut by telling your stylist to keep the first layer long and the subsequent layers very close. Flip the hair in each layer outwards for the bouncy texture that you see in the picture above.

    19. Uneven Layers

    PC: Instagram/salsalhair

    Why keep it sleek and even? Go for the uneven layers that can give you a chic and boho look without compromising the length of your hair. You can either choose a short bang or a long fringe with this haircut depending on your face shape.

    20. Curls With Short Bangs

    PC: Instagram/salsalhair

    Give a quick refresh to your beautiful curls by adding short bangs at the front. It frames your face and makes your curls less dense at the front.

    21. Short, Medium And Long Layers

    PC: Instagram/ hairbyjenlopez

    This classic hairstyle is best for super long hair. With this three-level layered haircut, your hair gets the boost it needed without losing too much length or volume in the process.

    22. Soft End Layers

    PC: Instagram/monica_carmelbythesea

    The soft layers at the ends lift your hair without being overdone. This versatile haircut will let you style the hair in various styles with minimum effort.

    23. The Classic Feather Cut

    PC: Instagram/renka_hair_and_beauty_salon

    The classic feather cut is perfect for ladies with voluminous hair who need movement and depth. Although, with all these finely cut layers, wearing your hair down or a ponytail are pretty much the only hairstyles that you would be able to do.

    24. Cascading Layers

    PC: Instagram/sadieface

    Cascading layers is one haircut that adds life to your dull hair. This is a perfect hairstyle for those with straight or wavy hair. The straight cut allows the subtle layers to fall perfectly.

    25. Long Layers With Bangs

    PC: Instagram/tomsmithhd

    Who can resist the charm of bangs! Add bangs to your regular layers and what you get is a flattering hairstyle with seamless layers.

    26. Long Hair With Medium Angled Layers

    PC: Instagram/beautybykhou

    Adding just a hint of texture to your plain long hair can work like a charm. This haircut adds texture and symmetry to your hair while keeping it easily manageable.

    27. Long Hair With Swoopy Layers

    PC: Instagram/amandaleonsalon

    To keep it basic yet stylish, ask your hairstylist to give you swoopy layers. The hair falls beautifully on your shoulders giving it a soft effect.

    28. Feather Cut With Layers

    PC: Instagram/madhusanka_stylestation

    Layers and feather cut are the most opted haircuts and frankly the best haircuts for long hair. Why not combine them both. Your hair will love this combination that adds bounce to it and allows free moment.

    29. Face-Framing Feather Cut

    PC: Instagram/renka_hair_and_beauty_salon

    Feather cut that frames the face has been a popular haircut for many years now. If you have a plump face and you are looking for hairstyles to compliment your face shape, you should give this hairstyle a go.

    30. Feathered U Cut

    PC: Instagram/_cabeloslongos

    Long hair is our biggest treasure and to prevent chopping we opt for basic cuts like U cut and V cut. It doesn't have to be so bland though. Spice up your regular U cut by adding feathered layers to it and you will be getting some amazing compliments.

