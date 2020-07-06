Just In
Hair Colours That Look Stunning On Deeper Skin Tone
Not every one of us is very keen on playing with different hair colours. Some of us like to keep it natural and safe. We hear you and we are all for it. But, when it comes to beauties with deeper skin tones, we are even more conserved. And hair damage is not the major reason behind this decision. Many women with darker skin tone are under the impression that playing with different hair colours isn't a luxury they can afford. Well, fortunately, that is just a misconception. With the right hair colour, you can transform your rather boring look into something spectacular. Don't believe us? Scroll down to see the three colours that will look stunning on deeper skin tone.
1. Blazing Red
Red is a hair colour most women with dark skin tone are sceptical about. Kim Kardashian's latest hair transformation is proof that you don't have to. Kim has tried multiple hair colours over the years and this is no doubt one of her best looks. So, what are you afraid of? Go paint the town(in this case, your beautiful tresses) red!
6 Stunning Dark Ombre Hair Colour Ideas To Go For Next
2. Boom-Chick Burgundy
Burgundy hair colour was a real craze a few years back. So much so that Rihanna who rarely spruces up her hair colour went for it too. We can imagine why! The intense colour looks so rich against the dark skin tone and kind of complement your skin tone. This really works for you if you already have dark hair and not want to be too experimental.
10 Natural Hair Dyes To Colour Your Hair
3. Beaming Beige Blonde
Who knew blonde hair colour can look so stunning on deeper skin tone? Of all the hair colours Jennifer Lopez has sported over the years, the beige blonde certainly takes the cake. With dark hair roots flowing down to a beaming beige blonde shade, this seems to be a perfect way to completely refresh your look.