Emma Stone Dons The Red Hair Look For Her Next Movie Cruella

Emma Stone is next going to be seen in the Disney movie Cruella and when the studio revealed her Dalmatian dual-toned hair look we got excited. But it seems that the studio doesn't want to put a hold to the excitement. In the recent pictures revealed from the sets of the movie, Emma is seen slaying in a red hair look.

Emma, who is usually complimented for her gorgeous reddish-brown hair hasn't exactly donned a crimson red hair before and she looks stunning in the pictures. In one of the pictures, Emma is wearing a beige long trench coat with messy crimson red hair styled in a half updo with bangs falling on her forehead. She went with a bare face with this hair look but nonetheless, the hair is all that the look needed.

In another pic (on that is less chaotic), the stunning hair is accessorised with a pretty black hat. The make-up in the picture is fresh and dewy with juicy pink lips taking away all the attention. She paired this look with an all-back attire with the red hair being the only pop of colour in the entire look.

Well, we loved this hair look of hers. What do you think? Did you like her new look? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.