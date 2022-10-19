Just In
5 Maharashtrian Looks To getting Ready The ‘Traditional’ Way This Diwali
Folks the festival of lights is almost here. If you still haven't figured out what to wear on Diwali day then don't worry. We got you all sorted! Why not flaunt a stunning Maharashtrian look this Diwali to look your traditional best? We have curated some Maharashtrian-style looks that are super easy to replicate and look festive-appropriate!
Image: Pinterest
Here's a list of 5 Maharashtrian looks to make your Diwali getup unique and beautiful:
Nauvari Saree
Image: Pinterest
A classic Maharashtrian look is synonymous with a nauvari or nine yards saree outfit. Choose a stunning Nauvari Paithani, Irkal, or Kanjeevaram Madisar silk saree and drape it the Kashtha saree way. To complete the quintessential Marathi Mulgi look, opt for Maharashtrian jewelry including a nath (nose pin), a Thushi necklace, jhumka earrings, Bajubandh, Kamarbandh, and tode style bangles.
Style your hair in a traditional khopa bun with flowers. Keep the makeup natural and put on a ‘chandrakor' (moon shape) bindi!
Paithani Saree
Image: Pinterest
Paithani sarees are the pride of Maharashtra and feature a stunning peacock design at the saree pallu or border. Select a chic Paithani saree of your choice and flaunt the traditional Maharashtrian look this Diwali.
Paithani sarees in silver jari threads are trending now. You can complement the silver zari paithani saree with traditional silver jewelry or even bohemian-style jewelry pieces!
Khan Sarees
Image: Pinterest
Another classic style of sarees from Maharasthra, Khan sarees feature a plain fabric accentuated with a unique zari border. These sarees are available in various colours and patterns. Choose a classic khan saree and look your ethnic best this festive season.
Khan sarees give a very elegant, understated look. If you like minimal work, and details on a saree, this could be an ideal option for you!
Paithani Lehenga
Image: Pinterest
Fan of lehenga outfits? We mirror your thoughts! Opt for an offbeat Maharashtrian look with a paithani lehenga. These types of lehengas have a blend of traditional and modern vibes to them. You can go for a custom-tailored option to wear a paithani lehenga of your choice.
Select a traditional jadau or beads jewelry to accentuate the ethnic lehenga look!
Silk Kurta Set
Image: Pinterest
Silk kurta sets or Punjabi suits have a classic panache attached to them. For a simple, minimal-effort look, wear a silk kurta set featuring a lovely weave work like butta, floral, paisley, or even plain! Reuse your mum's old silk saree by crafting a stunning silk kurta set out of it.
If you have a plain silk saree, convert it into a kurta set and team it up with a contrasting dupatta or stole!
