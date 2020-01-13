Here Is Why You Seem To Get More Acne In Winters And What You Can Do About It Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Winters are cold and dry. Sure that makes our skin dry, but it also means that we at least get relief from one of the biggest skincare woes- acne! After all, oily skin and scorching heat are the major culprits behind acne, right?. But, for some reason, some of us suffer from acne even in winters and sometimes it is worse than it is in summers. Can the winters really be responsible for your acne? Are you doing something you shouldn't do? And is there any way to control winter acne? Today we are going to tackle these questions and some more.

Why Do We Get Acne In Winters?

The cold weather is the culprit, really! The lovely cold and chilly weather might be the reason for your winter acne. It is no secret that your skin becomes dry in the winters. And when your skin is stripped of its natural oils and moisture, your skin starts producing excess oil to balance the dryness. Did you get where we are headed? Excess oil means the perfect breeding ground for acne. So, you see your dry skin might actually be causing the acne. Those lovely hot showers? Yep, blame them Who doesn’t enjoy the hot showers in winters that give us relief from the cold and relaxes our body? Unfortunately, that is not all that the hot shower does. It also sucks the moisture out of your skin leaving it dry and vulnerable. And what does that lead to? Yep, you got it- over-active oil-producing skin glands. And thus begins the reign of acne. Can’t say we didn’t warn you! The thick winter care formulations Like a broken record, we keep telling the importance of having a seasonal skincare routine. And when it comes to winter skincare, a thicker formula is always at the top of the changes you need to make. But, like every good thing, a thicker formulation has its demerits as well. Thick cold creams will clog your skin pores and that kind of sends invitation to acne. So, be mindful when dealing with cold creams and winter skincare. Use it less and wisely. Slapping on excessive moisturiser Keeping your skin moisturised is a winter skincare necessity. The skin tends to dry out in the winters and we need to keep it hydrating. And so begins the cycle of putting on moisturisers. Moisturisers are found everywhere- on your get-ready station, in your purse, on your work drawer, your travel pack. Basically, everywhere. And that also means you might be over moisturising the skin. And that means you are blocking the skin pores and that, in turn, causes acne. Or is it you not putting on enough moisturiser? Dry skin is constant during the winter season. And we use moisturisers to combat the dryness. But then there are the lazy lads who find it too much of a task to layer on some moisturiser. Well, to you we say- happy acne! Dry skin leads to acne. It makes stimulates the oil-producing glands of your skin. And the excess oil causes acne. So, you need to find a fine balance between under-moisturising your skin and over-moisturising. Oh boy! Did you skip the sunscreen! Sunscreen is needed to block the harmful rays of the sun and that is only needed in the summer, right? Wrong. The winter sun is as harmful as the summer sun. Overexposure to the sun is one of the main reasons behind acne. But, most of us are delusional and take sunscreen application lightly during winters, oftentimes forgetting it completely. Well, if you want acne-free skin in winters, keep the sunscreen game strong! The laid back skincare routine We all dread washing our face at the end of the day in the freezing winter weather. And so, we become laid back when it comes to our skincare routine. We steer clear of touching the cold water as much as we can. Thus drops the number of times we used to wash our face, forget about exfoliating the face. Not removing the make-up at night becomes the new winter routine. This impacts the skin health. The dead skin cells build up and the skin pores get clogged. No wonder you suffer from acne. So, you better take cleaning your skin seriously if you want to enjoy an acne-free skin this winter season.

Is It Even Possible To Fight The Winter Acne?

Unfortunately, acne is not an issue that we can find a permanent solution to. It can be caused by a lot of reasons, your stress level included. No, don't be disheartened. There are still ways to prevent this condition.

The first thing that you need to do is take your skincare seriously. Sleeping on with make-up and exposing your skin to the sun without any sunscreen is not got to help. Be cautious. Find out your skin type, if you don't know it already and get products suitable for your skin. And lastly, do not ever pop those zits.

That being said, certain useful tips can help ward off the winter acne. Find out what these tips are in the section below.

How Can You Avoid Getting Acne In Winters

Use these wonderful tips below to avoid the winter acne.

Moisturise your skin regularly. Don't overdo it though.

Cleanse your face twice a day.

Use a hydrating cleanser.

Drink plenty of water to keep the skin healthy and moisturised.

Switch to a silk pillowcase.

Before you step out of the house, put on some sunscreen.

Keep exfoliating to the minimum. It tends to make your skin dry.

Cover your face to prevent it from the cold and harsh winter winds.

Make time for activities that help destress you.