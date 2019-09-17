Skincare Routine Step 4: Essence - What Is It And How To Use It Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Korean skincare routine and products have caused a revolution in the skincare industry. The exaggerated Korean skincare routine has about 8-10 steps. And while we are fascinated by the routine, we aren't aware of the significance of all these steps and an essence tops the list.

Essence is an important skincare step that is very popular in the Korean skincare regime. And to put a stop to your confusion and scepticism surrounding essence, today we're here to talk about essence in detail. Let's begin, shall we?

What Is An Essence?

Essence is a concentrated formula that is meant to hydrate your skin. It contains a lot of active ingredients that work well to improve your skin health and its capacity to absorb other skincare products.

The two main activities of essence are to improve the hydration and absorption of your skin. Why it is so important in the Korean skincare routine and has become a favourite of many people is that it makes your skin happy. Essence is a lightweight concentrated liquid that makes it easy to penetrate deep into the skin and work its magic on your skin.

What is most interesting about essence is that it works on a cellular level to target specific skin issues such as dry skin, fine lines, wrinkles and uneven skin tone.

How And When To Use An Essence

As it might be clear from the title of this article, essence is usually the fourth step in your skincare routine if you're exfoliating the skin that day. Otherwise, it the third step of the skincare routine right after cleansing and toning.

Talking about how to use an essence, it is best applied through patting motions. Take a small amount of essence in the palms of your hands, rub your palms together to warm it up and using gentle patting motions apply it all over your face.

There is also a technique used to apply essence that is known as 'seven skin method' that is popular in Korea. As the name suggests, this technique involves applying or rather patting the essence seven times to your skin for it to work the best. Although, you may or may not choose to follow this method.

Also, another way apply essence is through a cotton pad. Just put some essence on the cotton pad and gently rub it on your skin in an outward motion.

How Is Essence Different From Toner

Many people get confused between an essence and a toner. And some of them are even confused why would we need an essence if we already use a toner.

Skincare Routine Step 3: Toner - What Is It And What Does It Do

Well, simply put, toner cleanses the skin and essence hydrates it. These are two very different functions of two very different products. Toners help us to really tone the skin and cleanse it off any make-up product, debris or cleanser that is left on the skin after you cleanse. And, as discussed above, essence adds moisture to the skin and makes it easier for the following skin care products to get absorbed into the skin.

We hope that you are now clear about the difference between essence and toner.

How To Choose An Essence Based On Your Skin Type

Lastly, we come to the ingredients that you need to look for while choosing an essence for yourself based on your skin type.

1. Dry skin

As an essence basically hydrates the skin, it is best suited for people with dry skin. Here are the ingredients that you need to look for:

Hyaluronic acid

Glycerine

Sodium hyaluronate

Butylene glycol

Betaine salicylate

Cucumber extract

Vitamin E

Sodium PCA

2. Oily skin

You might think that oily skin doesn't need anything like an essence that hydrates the skin. But that isn't true. Keeping the skin hydrated and moisturised is essential even if you have oily skin. Below are the ingredients that you need to look for in an essence if you have oily skin.

Salicylic acid

Glycolic acid

Citric acid

Willow bark

Niacinamide

Witch hazel

Grape seed oil

3. Sensitive skin

Sensitive skin is prone to allergies and reactions and thus you need to be extra careful of the ingredients that you use on it. Below are some of the products that are sensitive skin-friendly and you need to look for in an essence if you have sensitive skin.

Titanium dioxide

Aloe vera

Allantoin

Nobilis flower extract

That's all folks. Hope this helped to clear out your confusion and scepticism about essence and encourage you to use it in your skincare routine.