6 Ways You Can Make Your Eyes Beautiful Without Using Any Products Or Home Remedies

Stay Hydrated If your skin is dry, the area around your eyes gets affected the most. The dark circles become more evident and any make-up you use to hide gets cracked and patchy in a couple of hours. The best solution for this is to keep yourself hydrated. Drink plenty of water throughout the day to stay hydrated. A hydrated body makes up for soft and moisturised skin. So, to get beautiful eyes, keep your skin well-hydrated. You can also hydrate your skin by soaking a cotton pad with water or aloe vera gel and placing it on your eyelids for about 10 minutes.

Massage The Area Under Your Eyes Facial massage is one of the best ways to keep the skin youthful and beautiful. Ad massaging the area around your eyes might just do the trick for you. It improves the blood circulation in the area, helps to drain any fluids and especially helps with reducing the puffiness under your eyes. How To Do Facial Massage For Glowing Skin Drum your fingertips under your eyes for a few seconds followed by massaging the area to start with it. You can do various facial yoga exercises such as pulling your eyebrows up as well to keep your eyes beautiful.

Wear Sunglasses Your eyes are not the most evident but also the most sensitive part of your face. It is important to prevent them from any probable damage. And the sun tops the list of damaging elements for your eyes. We don't even realise how much damage the sun can do to our skin. Overexposure to the sun can be the reason for many of your skin problems. So, if you are too lazy or forgetful to use a sunscreen(which you should always use, no matter the season or weather), using a pair of sunglasses will suffice. Wear a chunky pair of glasses that cover your eyes entirely when you go out and about in the sun. Within a few days, you will start to notice the change in the area around your eyes.

Quit Smoking Smoking is not only bad for your health but your skin as well, especially the area around your eyes. Smoking sucks the moisture out of our skin and is also known to affect your eyesight. So, if you are trying to quit smoking for a long time but haven't got around it, here's your motivation- beautiful eyes.

If You Have Longer Bursts Of Screen Time Our jobs today demand us to sit in front of the screen all day long. To top that, as soon as we get off work, we have Netflix, YouTube and other social media apps glued to our mobile phones for the rest of the day. Basically, our eyes do not get even a second of relaxation. This makes our eyes dull and tired. The beauty, therefore, goes for a toss. While we can not compromise with our work hours, we certainly have a way to relax the eyes. Every 20 minutes or so, try to look away from the screen and expand your vision. This provides relaxation to the eyes. Also, try to cut your social media and Netflix hours.