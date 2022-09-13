Just In
Hailey Bieber's Glazed Donut Skin: Newest Beauty Trend You Should Learn From The Model
Supermodel Hailey Bieber always ensures to keep her Instagram and YouTube channel trending by sharing offbeat yet useful beauty hacks. Her skincare secrets are totally adaptable by anyone and worth checking out!
Hailey introduced an interesting beauty trend that is inspired by donuts! Yes, Hailey drew the beauty inspiration from the yummy, ring-shaped fried sweet!
Image: Instagram
Sounds delicious? Keep reading to know more about the Instagrammeble beauty trend!
What is a Glazed Donut Skin?
Think of a freshly fried donut. The greasy glaze that forms on top of the same appears glossy right? The glazed donut skin makes your face look shiny, just like the sweet fried donut!
To achieve the Glazed donut skin, all you have to do is moisturize your face or skin before going to bed so that you wake up with glistening and shiny skin!
What's the purpose of Glazed Donut Skin?
Work, stress, and more; take a toll on your skin and that's not good. Your skin requires a good amount of hydration to keep it looking fresh and healthy. Of course, drinking water and fresh juices, fluids work wonders for your skin but applying beauty essentials as a moisturizer works well for the skin!
When you moisturize the skin, you provide much-required hydration to the skin. Moisturizing the face and body once a day is a must if you have dry, patchy skin. You must use a moisturizer that has ingredients like glycerin, squalene, and more such skin-friendly essentials! Always go for a moisturizer that is not chemical-laden and milder on the skin.
Image: Instagram
Hailey Bieber's Secret to Glowy Skin
Hailey makes sure to achieve glazed skin by using the moisturizer without fail. She follows the cleansing, toning, and moisturizing rule every day. A hydrating moisturizer is a secret to her glazed, shiny skin!
For that added glaze, Hailey recommends using a face oil. Hailey shares that, a face oil application is a must if you suffer from dry and dull-looking skin. It rejuvenates the skin cells making them new and glowy.
