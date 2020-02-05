6 Reasons Why You Should Wash Your Face At Night Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

After a whole day at work, we are too tired to follow the 'ideal' skincare routine. The bed tempts us. We want to wear something comfortable and just go to sleep. We convince ourselves that we won't skip cleansing the face, the next day onwards. But, your perfect excuse can be quite harmful to your skin.

The stress on washing the face before bed is not without reason. It is an important part of a healthy skincare regime. During the day, our skin goes through a lot. And the end of the day is the best time to relax and pamper your skin. The way you care for your skin also set the pace for the way your skin will turn out in the latter stages of your life. So, prioritise your skin health before anything else and have a look at the reasons as to why you should wash your face at night.

Cleanses The Skin Pores Your skin sheds cells and over time that leads to building up of dead skin cells. These can clog your skin pores, if not taken care of. Also, the make-up products that we use sink into your skin pores and if left for a longer period further clogs the skin pores. Cleansing the face at night, removes all the dirt and grime from your face and unclogs the skin pores. If you have time, exfoliating the skin weekly can make this process even more efficient. Reduce The Chances Of Acne Clogged pores and bacterial infestation are the two main reasons for acne. Cleaning your skin at night unclogs the skin pores and removes all the dirt and grime from your face that can lead to bacterial infestation. Keeping your make-up on all night long can also cause other skin issues such as blackheads and blemishes. Bid Adieu To Acne And Acne Scars With These 8 Incredible Tomato-Based Home Remedies Protects The Eyelashes Have you ever noticed that when you remove your mascara in the morning, your eyelashes seem to come off more? The ample coats of mascara that we put on our lashes make it hard. The longer you keep the mascara on, the more your eyelashes become stiff, brittle and prone to breakage. The eyeliner that we use so close to our eyes also contains some chemicals that are not ideal to be kept near the eyes for such a long period. Keeping the eye make-up on can cause irritate your eyes and might cause an eye infection. Skin Rejuvenation Process Will Be Delayed Beauty sleep is no joke. A good night's sleep can do lots for your skin. Your skin rejuvenates during the night. The skin sheds dead skin cells and repairs itself during the night. That is why your skin feels good after 6 or 8 hours of sleep. But when you don't wash your face at night, you inhibit the healing process of the skin. A Clear Palette For Your Night Routine Nighttime skincare routine has become a huge thing lately. You will find nighttime moisturisers and night creams flooding the market. These products aid the process of skin rejuvenating itself during the night. Your skin absorbs these products and they work their charm overnight on your skin while you sleep. But, you can not use these products on the tired and dirty skin of the day. You need a clean and healthy palette to work with. The make-up on your face won't let the products get completely absorbed into your face. Wash your face gently and thoroughly, pat it dry and put on your night skincare products. Fight Dull Skin Our skin comes in contact with and accumulates many things during the day. It is exposed to dirt, dust, pollution, smoke and various other things that can harm your skin. Make-up tends to attract these things and make your skin prone to damage. Over time, all these make your skin look dull and tired. Hence, it is necessary to clean your skin at night to take off all the unwanted and harmful stuff off your face and enjoy beautiful and bright skin. Tips On How To Pamper Your Dull Skin