The Kitchen Ingredients You Can Use To Whip Quick Treatments For Glowing Skin During Lockdown

Coronavirus pandemic has put the world in lockdown. The life as we know it has been put on hold. Your skincare, however, can not be put on hold.

Skincare is an everyday thing. If you want great skin, you have got to work for it each morning and night. Under the current circumstances, we understand how that can prove to be a difficult thing. Unfortunately, the skin won't understand. Keeping your skincare on hold can make your skin go for a toss.

With no parlours open and limited access to the skincare products, the kitchen ingredients can be your saviour. The fruits and vegetables you eat and the certain products that you use frequently around the kitchen to make your food and beverages can be used to care for your skin in the best way possible.

So, while you are in the kitchen getting food ready, whip you these nourishing remedies on the side to add a natural glow to your skin. Let's take a look at these ingredients and how to use them.

Tomato Tomato is a great bleaching agent for your skin. Using tomato regularly on the skin adds a glow to your skin and keeps the harmful bacteria at bay. The antioxidants activity of tomato ensures protection against the free radicals that can age your skin faster [1]. How to use tomato to get glowing skin There are two ways to use tomato to get glowing skin. The first is quite simple. Cut a tomato into half and rub it all over your face. Leave it on your skin for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off thoroughly. The second method is a mixture of skin-enriching ingredients. To the paste of a ripe tomato add 1 teaspoon each of yogurt and honey and apply the mixture to your face. Leave it on your face for 20 minutes to dry and wash it off thoroughly later. Fruits Fruits are a great source of nourishment for the skin. Not only including them in your diet but topical application of fruits can also do wonders for your skin. The reason behind is the presence of vitamin C in your fruits. Vitamin C is one of the best skin-rejuvenating natural agents that can fight almost all the ski woes from skin ageing to hyperpigmentation and photodamage [2]. How to use fruits to get glowing skin To use fruits on the skin is the easiest skin treatment ever and much-needed in times of quarantine. And you do not have to do extra work to get its benefits. While you are cutting fruits at your home to eat, keep a few thin slices in the freezer. After about 2 hours rub the frozen fruits on your face for 10-15 minutes. It is a soothing and nourishing treatment for your skin. Turmeric Also known as the golden spice, turmeric has various benefits to offer for your skin, glowing skin being one of them. Curcumin present in turmeric soothes inflamed skin, heals the skin and improves collagen production in the skin to give you healthy and glowing skin [3]. How to use turmeric to get glowing skin In half a teaspoon of turmeric add one tablespoon each of curd and honey. Mix all the ingredients to get a lump-free paste. Apply the paste on your face. After the paste is completely dry, rinse it off using cold water. Lemon The citrus lemon has properties that make your skin smooth and flawless. Apart from being one of the best skin brightening agents, the acidic properties of lemon keep the harmful bacteria at bay to give you clean and healthy skin.[4] How to use lemon to get glowing skin Mix a tablespoon of lemon juice with a tablespoon of honey. Apply this paste on your face and leave it on for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off using lukewarm water and pat your skin dry. Honey Honey is one of the best ingredients to add glow to your skin. An effective emollient for the skin, honey has antibacterial, anti-microbial, anti-inflammatory and wound healing properties that give you flawless skin [5]. How to use honey to get glowing skin Take raw honey and apply it all over your face. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before washing it off using lukewarm water. Cucumber Extremely high in water content, cucumber has soothing and healing properties that give you relief from swelling, irritation and sunburn while adding glow to your skin. [6] How to use cucumber to get glowing skin Peel and grate a cucumber and apply the paste on your face. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off using water. You can also use cucumber to relieve the stress from your eyes that you face by constantly looking at your screens. Cut the cucumber into thin slices and pop it into the refrigerator. After about an hour, take out the slices and put it over your eyes. Leave it on your eyes for 5-10 minutes. Coffee The coarse coffee is great for not only to exfoliate your skin but also provide protection against free radicals and the harmful rays of the sun [7]. The next time you make a cup of coffee for yourself, give your skin a coffee treat as well. How to use coffee to get glowing skin Mix a tablespoon each of coffee powder and honey. Apply the mixture on your face and use circular motions to scrub your face for 3-5 minutes. Leave it on your face for another 15 minutes before rinsing it off. Green Tea Loaded with excellent antioxidant properties green tea protects the skin from free radical damage to rejuvenate your skin and add a natural sheen to it [8]. Additionally, it also protects your skin fro sun damage. How to use green tea to get glowing skin After you have brewed the green tea, set aside the strained tea leaves. Mix a tablespoon each of green tea and lemon juice. Apply the mixture on your face. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes before rinsing it off with normal water.