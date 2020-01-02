Your Guide To The Most Effective In-Flight Skincare Routine Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Flights are not the hygienic or the ideal environment for your skin health. In fact, flying can turn out to be an absolute nightmare for your skin. It dehydrates the skin to an alarming level and increases the chances of sun damage to the skin. And if you have taken a long flight, you would have noticed the amount of damage it can cause to your skin. It can leave your skin parched. Moisturising the skin isn't enough. Your skin needs more. It needs a proper skincare routine.

To help you with that, here is the most effective in-flight skincare routine you must know about.

Before The Flight

Wash your face

To start with your in-flight skincare routine, the first step is to thoroughly and gently cleanse your face. The moisture-level and health of your skin will be tested during the flight. So, it is best to wash your face with a cleanser that can remove dirt and impurities from your skin while keeping the moisture intact.

Moisturise hard

Your skin becomes dry while in flight and that can invite various skincare issues from inflammation to redness and itching. Before you hop on that flight, deeply moisturise your face.

Use a probiotic product

Your skin's immune system goes for a toss during the flight. So, to maintain skin protection barrier, keep inflammation down and keep it hydrated, we suggest topical probiotic application to strengthen skin immunity and health.

Load up on the sunscreen

Sunscreen is a must in your skincare routine. And it becomes even more important when you are travelling on a flight as the sun rays can be even more harmful at that height. So, load up on the sunscreen.

Drink plenty of water

All that you did above was to protect your skin externally. But, your skin needs some boost internally as well. To maintain the moisture level of your skin, and keep it plump and healthy, drink lots of water before your flight.

During The Flight

Wipe the area clean

No matter how clean it looks, there are great chances of bacterial infestation in the flight. After all, thousands of people travel every day on that flight. So, to protect your skin, wipe the area clean thoroughly before you settle down. We know it seems like too much of a task, but trust us, it is necessary.

A hydrating mask

Your skin tends to become dry during the flight. A hydrating mask is a great way to remedy that. Not only does it hydrates your skin but provides a soothing effect to your skin as well. And if you don't feel comfortable using a sheet mask, there are always gel masks that you can use.

Don't forget the lips

When we talk about skin getting dry, we generally skip the lips. Your lips can get extremely dry while in flight. So, load up the lip balm to land with soft and plump lips.

Mist it through

Always carry a face mist with you when you are taking a flight. It refreshes the skin and locks the moisture in your skin as well. After you are done with your hydrating mask, it is always a good idea to lock the moisture in place by using the mist.

After The Flight

Wash the face

As soon as de-board the flight, the first thing that you need to do is wash your face to remove any dirt, impurities or debris your skin might have come in contact with during the flight.

Apply a soothing face mask

If you have sensitive skin, you might have noticed inflammation and redness in your skin after the flight. To reduce the inflammation and redness, apply a soothing face mask on your skin as soon as you can.

