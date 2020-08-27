How To Treat Acne With Carrot Juice Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Acne can be seriously troublesome. We don't even realise when it starts to affect our lives in a big way. With acne, we start feeling self-conscious and it has a huge impact on our social life. In the end, we turn to make-up to hide the acne and the marks that it leaves. However, it just makes the situation worse. The clogged pores flare up the acne and you are back to square one. The best course of action is to try and treat the acne before it gets too late.

And because we have an amazing ingredient that can help heal acne in no time, you do not have to look far. Yes, we are talking about carrot juice. The same carrot juice, replete with nutrients, that stimulates your taste buds and boosts your health is also a great way to say goodbye to acne.[1]

If you are wondering why carrot juice helps with acne and how to use it, find your answers in the next sections.

Why Carrot Juice For Acne? Carrot juice is a rich source of vitamins A and C. Vitamin A is a natural antioxidant that encourages healthy skin cells production and adds a natural glow to your face. It also protects your skin from the harmful rays of the sun and delays the process of skin ageing. But, most importantly, it helps to heal the skin and clear acne.[2] Vitamin C present in carrot juice boosts the collagen production in the skin. Collagen helps to improve skin elasticity, making your skin soft and smooth. Being an antioxidant, it helps to fight free radical damage and helps to heal your skin.[3] Apart from that, carrot juice also contains potassium, calcium, sodium and beta-carotene, all of which are essential to keep your skin healthy and acne-free. Isn't carrot juice amazing? Well, now that we know all the benefits of carrot juice for your skin, let us see how to use carrot juice for acne. How To Use Carrot Juice To Treat Acne 1. Carrot Juice Mask You can use carrot juice directly on your face to soothe your skin and clear the acne. What you need 2 tbsp fresh carrot juice

A cotton pad Method of use Wash your face using a gentle cleanser and pat dry.

Dip the cotton pad in the bowl of fresh carrot juice and use it to apply the juice all over your face.

Leave it on your face until it dries completely.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy every day for the desired result. Are You Making These Mistakes With Your Homemade Skincare Remedies And Face Masks? 2. Carrot Juice And Sea Salt Sea salt contains antibacterial properties that warm off the harmful bacteria and keep your skin clean. Besides, it also helps to improve the skin barrier function and moisturise the skin.[4] The absorbent property of sea salt helps to balance the oil production in the skin and thus helps to clear acne. What you need 1 tbsp carrot juice

1 tsp sea salt

A cotton pad Method of use In a bowl, take the carrot juice.

Add sea salt to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture to the affected areas using the cotton pad.

Gently massage your face in circular motions for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on your face until it dries completely.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water.

Use this remedy every alternate day until you see some improvement. 3. Carrot Juice And Olive Oil Olive oil contains essential fatty acids and antioxidant properties that boost skin regeneration.[5] Olive oil also deeply moisturises the skin without the fear of clogging skin pores and nourishes the skin in the best way possible. What you need 2 tbsp carrot juice

1 tsp olive oil

A cotton pad Method of use Mix both the ingredients together in a bowl.

Apply the mixture on the affected areas using the cotton pad.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Use this remedy once a week for the desired result. Genius Ways To Use Apple Cider Vinegar To Get Beautiful And Flawless Skin 4. Carrot Juice And Multani Mitti Oily skin is one of the major reasons behind acne. The excess oil clogs the skin pores, leading to breakouts. Multani mitti is quite popular among the skincare enthusiasts due to its absorbent capacity. It not only absorbs the oil and dirt from your skin but also helps to manage the oil production in the skin to keep skin issues such as blackheads, whiteheads, blemishes and acne at bay.[6] What you need 1 carrot

Multani mitti, as needed Method of use Extract the juice from the carrot and collect it in a bowl.

Add enough multani mitti to it to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly using lukewarm water.

Use this remedy once a week for the desired result.