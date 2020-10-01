The Best Ways To Manage An Oily T-Zone

Double Cleanse We often underestimate the effect of a step as simple as cleansing the face. A good cleanser that is gentle on the skin and suitable for your skin type can do wonders for your skin. But, to manage the stubborn T-zone, you need to go extra. We recommend the double cleansing method to kick-start your routine. Wondering what that is? In the double cleansing method, you use two different types of facial cleansers to thoroughly cleanse your skin. The first one is an oil-based cleanser that removes oil-based impurities. This helps majorly if you wear make-up on a regular as many of the make-up products are oil-based. After an oil-based cleanse, it is time to tackle the water-based impurities. So, the next step in the double cleanse method is to use a water-based cleanser. This method gives you an all-round thorough clean up and managing the T-zone becomes really easy.

Exfoliate Once A Week With an oily T-zone, you are constantly battling with blackheads, whiteheads and blemishes. We understand how frustrating it can get. But, there's a simple solution to this- exfoliation. Exfoliating your skin once a week ensures that the oil and sweat settled into your pores, wreaking havoc on your skin, is pulled out. With the pores unclogged and oil out of the way, your skin can finally breathe again. But, it is very important not to over-exfoliate your skin. The coarse particles in the can cause minute tears in your skin, if you overdo it. So, keep the exfoliation to once a week.

Use A Toner on Just The T-Zone All that cleansing and exfoliating still can not do what a toner can for your skin. Yep, that's right! Most of us completely ignore the toner. For those with oily T-zone, however, that isn't an option. Toner helps to pull out the left our dirt and grime on your skin after your cleansing routine and makes sure your skin is squeaky clean and away from the problems of oily T-zone.

Use An Oil-Free Moisturiser Moisturising is a must to keep your skin healthy. But, we often miss moisturising the skin under the misconception that it is going to worsen the oily skin. The fact is, oily skin needs as much moisturisation as dry skin, if not more. With your skin moisturised, the sebaceous glands won't go into overdrive. It thus helps to balance out the oil production in the skin. All you need to be paying attention to is that you get a moisturiser that is oil-free aka water-based moisturiser. Should You Use Moisturiser On Oily Skin?

Multi-Mask PC: Instagram/sabbiaco There is nothing more relaxing for the skin than a nourishing face mask. But, having an oily T-zone and dry face, basically combination skin, leaves you in a pickle. Should you go for a face mask for oily skin or dry skin? Well, the answer is simple- you multi-mask. Yep, you read that right. Get the best of both worlds by putting using a face mask for oily skin on the T-zone and a face mask for normal or dry skin on the rest of your face.

Be Careful With Your Make-up Products Any make-up that we do stays on our face for a long, long time. That increases the chances of damage to your skin. Be extra careful while picking up make-up products. Most of the make-up products contain comedogenic ingredients. These are the ingredients that block the skin pores, essentially making your oily T-zone worse. So, go for products with non-comedogenic ingredients to keep your skin in check.

Always Use A Primer Primer is an important make-up step that most of us underestimate. Primer is applied as your first step, before your foundation. It fills in your pores and provides a smooth canvas for you to work with. While this makes the finished look smooth and flawless, the primer also saves your oily T-zone by creating a layer between your foundation and face. This prevents your pores from getting clogged. With this simple addition to your routine, your skin gets a break from all the load of heavy make-up and starts to look better.