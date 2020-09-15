How To Deal With Sudden Acne Breakout

Do Not Touch Your Face The first rule in the rulebook of dealing with acne is to stay away from your face. Constantly touching the face can transfer the bacteria from your hands to the face, making the condition worse. Touching the face frequently can also put your sebaceous glands into overdrive leading to excess oil production, which is really bad for your acne. So, wash your face in the morning with an antibacterial cleanser, and then leave your face alone. Also, while we are on the subject, do not even think of popping the zits. It not only makes the acne worse but also leaves acne scars. Your acne is best healed on its own.

Watch Your Diet One of the major reasons for sudden acne can be changed in your diet recently aka you switching on to an unhealthy diet. By unhealthy diet, we mean junk food, oily food, fried food and high sugar food. These foods can trigger your acne, We suggest you watch your diet and include healthy foods rich in antioxidants such as green vegetables, nuts, and fruits in your diet.

Cold Compress Acne outbursts are usually followed with inflamed and irritated pus-filled zits. A simple remedy for calming the inflamed zits is ice cubes. Wrap a few ice cubes in a washcloth and rub it gently over your zits until the area becomes numb. Repeat this remedy few times every day till the acne starts to subside.

Spot Treat For the acne that is largely painful, we suggest you do the spot treatment using tea treee oil. Tree tree oil is a strong antibacterial agent that is amazing to deep cleanse the skin and get rid of acne. Add 4-5 drops of tea tree oil with 12 drops of coconut oil or almond oil and dot it over the stubborn zits. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and wash it off later. Using this spot treatment every day is really helpful for clearing the acne.

Stop Layering On Make-up Make-up is considered as the best way to hide the nasty ance breakouts. While this is true, make-up also plays a hige role in making the condition worse. Wearing heavy make-up while you are suffering from acne will end up blocking the skin pores and fueling the acne. Go bare face for the time your skin takes to heal from the acne outburst. If you have to absolutely wear make-up for office or any event, go minimal.

Stop Treatments Like Bleaching While bleaching the skin is a normal skin treatment too brighten the skin, doing it while you are suffering from acne breakouts is not the brightest of the ideas. Same goes for waxing the face. The process of bleaching contains active ingredients that can irritate the skin and worsen the acne. Putting hot wax on the face and pulling it out is also not a ideal treatment for irritated skin. We suggest you give these skin treatments a rest.