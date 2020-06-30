Home Remedies To Remove Suntan From Hands Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Suntan is one of the most noticeable effect of the harmful rays of the sun. While we try to give all the protection to our face and hair, our hands are somewhere neglected. As a result, your hands look dark and dull, worse- do not match your face. It can make you quite conscious in your social circle.

With the summer at its peak, it is not always a possible choice to protect your hands with gloves and the beaches are not a place that lets you think much about protecting your hands from the sun. Needless to say, tanned hands become inevitable.

Fortunately, with the ingredients available at your home, you can fight the harmful effects of the sun and beat the sun tan. For those of you who are prepared for this battle, here are 12 most effective remedies to remove suntan from hands.

Home Remedies To Remove suntan From Hands 1. Tomato Tomato protects the skin from UV-induced damage and contains the pigment lycopene that protects helps to reduce melanin production and reduce sun tan.[1][2] What you need 1 tomato Method of use Cut the tomato in half and keep one half aside.

Rub the half tomato on your hands.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later with cold water. 2. Turmeric Turmeric is one of the best ayurvedic remedies that women have been using for skincare since ancient times. Apart from keeping skin woes at bay, the curcumin present in turmeric inhibits melanogenesis that decreases the melanin production in the skin and causes suntan to fade with time. [3][4] What you need 1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp milk Method of use In a bowl, take the turmeric powder.

Add milk to it and mix well to get a paste.

Apply the paste to your hands.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off thoroughly afterwards. 3. Aloe Vera Aloe vera gel does two things for your skin- soothes any pain or irritation and removes the sun tan. Its suntan removal action can be contributed to the fact that it inhibits tyrosinase activity in the skin to fight hyperpigmentation and reduce suntan with regular use. [5][6] What you need Aloe vera, as needed Method of use Apply the aloe vera gel all over your hands.

Leave it on your skin for the aloe vera to work its magic.

If you feel the stickiness on your hands, you can wash it off after an hour or so. Skincare Routine Step 8: Sunscreen - How It Works & How To Choose The Best Sunscreen For Your Skin 4. Cucumber The highly moisturising cucumber contains soothing agents that help to reduce sunburns pain and contain compounds that stop tyrosinase activity to reduce sun tan. [7][8] What you need 1 tbsp cucumber juice

1 tbsp lemon juice

1 tsp rose water Method of use In a bowl, mix all the ingredients.

Apply it on your hands.

Leave it on your hands for 15-20 minutes before rinsing it off with cold water. 5. Honey This combination makes the most enriching remedy for your sun tan. While honey has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties that soothe the skin and fight sun damage, replete with vitamin C, lemon is one of the best skin brightening agents that removes sun tan.[9][10] What you need 1 tbsp honey

1 lemon Method of use In a bowl, take the honey.

Squeeze the lemon juice into it. Mix well.

Apply the mixture on your hands.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 6. Papaya Yes, the delicious papaya that satisfies your taste buds is great nourishment for your skin. Papain, the enzyme found in papaya gently exfoliates the skin to improve skin appearance and get rid of sun tan. [11] What you need 2-3 big chunks of ripe papaya Method of use In a bowl, take the papaya and mash it into a pulp using the fork.

Apply the mashed papaya on your hands.

Leave it on for 25-30 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 7. Gram Flour Gram flour, milk and turmeric- all these ingredients are boon for your skin. Combine them together and you have the most powerful suntan removal remedy. Both gram flour and milk are one of the best natural exfoliators for the skin that help remove suntan while curcumin present in turmeric helps to inhibit melanogenesis that helps fight skin pigmentation and reduce sun tan. [12][13] What you need 1 tbsp gram flour

1 tbsp milk

1 tsp turmeric Method of use In a bowl, take the gram flour.

Add milk and turmeric into the bowl. Mix well.

Apply the paste on your hands.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. How To Reapply Sunscreen Without Destroying Your Make-up 8. Yogurt Yogurt contains lactic acid that moisturises and exfoliates the skin to improve skin texture and appearance while lemon juice makes your skin bright and beautiful. [14][15] What you need 2-3 tbsp yogurt

1 tbsp lemon juice Method of use In a bowl, take the yogurt.

Add lemon juice to it and mix well.

Apply the paste on your hands.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 9. Orange Peel Orange peel powder is a great remedy to suppress the inflammation caused by overexposure to the harmful rays of the sun. Additionally, it contains compounds that inhibit melanogenesis and remove sun tan. [16] [17] What you need 1 tsp orange peel powder

1 tsp honey

A pinch of turmeric Method of use In a bowl, take the orange peel powder.

Add honey and turmeric to it. Mix well.

Apply the paste to your hands.

Leave it on for almost 15 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later. 10. Lemon Juice Lemon juice is replete with vitamin C that acts as melanin(the pigment responsible for skin colour) reducing agent, inhibiting melanogenesis and removing sun tan. [18] What you need Lemon juice, as needed

Cotton pad Method of use In a bowl, take the lemon juice.

Dip the cotton pad in the lemon juice and use it to apply it on your hands.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

Rinse it off later. 11. Potato The enzyme, catecholase present in potato reduces the melanin levels in the skin to reduce suntan. What you need 1-2 potatoes Method of use Peel and chop the potato.

Blend the potatoes to make a paste.

Apply the paste on your hands.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Wash your hands thoroughly afterwards. 12. Almonds Mandelic acid, a AHA found in almond is used for many skin treatments and helps reduces hyperpigmentation and suntan. [19][20] What you need 5-10 almonds

Milk, as needed Method of use Soak the almonds overnight.

In the morning, crush the almonds and add enough milk to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your hands.

Leave it on until it dries.

Rinse it off thoroughly. Tips To Prevent Suntan If you can bear it, always protect your hands with a pair of gloves or some preventive clothing.

Apply a good amount of sunscreen to your hands.

As we wash our hands multiple times in a day, the sunscreen washes out. So, reapply the sunscreen every hour or so. This becomes extremely important when you are going to be outside the entire day.

Before you go to sleep, apply a nourishing and moisturising hand cream.