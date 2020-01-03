10 Fruit Face Packs To Tackle Dry Skin This Winter Season Skin Care oi-Monika Khajuria

Behold, for the winter season is here. Dry skin is a skin issue that is quite prevalent during the winter season. The cold winter winds, lack of moisture in the air and the teeth-chattering freezing temperature are the main culprits behind it. And your skin can take a toss for the worst, if not taken care of properly during the winters.

While you carry on your winter skincare routine, you can tackle the dryness by treating your skin with some nourishing and moisturising homemade fruit face packs. Fruits, as we all know, are replete with enriching vitamins and nutrients that can refresh your skin and keep it hydrated, and prepare your skin for the harsh winters.

Keeping that in mind, here are 10 amazing fruit face packs to tackle dry skin in winters.

1. Banana Face Pack Rich in potassium, a great mineral to hydrate the skin, banana is a great remedy to ward off dry skin. Besides, it also contains vitamin E, which not only hydrates dry skin but prevents your skin from sun damage as well. The emollient properties of coconut add to the moisture-enhancing effect of the pack. Ingredients 1 ripe banana

1 tsp coconut oil Method of use In a bowl, mash the banana into pulp.

Add coconut oil to this and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 5-10 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water and pat your face dry.

Finish it off with some moisturiser.

Repeat this remedy twice a week. 2. Apple Face Pack Apples are rich in vitamin C that improves collagen production in the skin to improve its elasticity whilst keeping the skin hydrated. Honey has strong emollient properties that can keep your skin supple and moisturised. Ingredients 1 tbsp grated apple

1 tsp honey Method of use In a bowl, take the grated apple.

Add honey to this and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face and neck.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy twice a week. 3. Grapes Face Pack Vitamin C present in grapes help improve skin texture and firmness whilst vitamin E protects the skin from damage and keeps it hydrated. Olive oil added into the mix makes this remedy even more efficient to keep dryness at bay. Ingredients A handful of grapes

1 tsp olive oil Method of use In a bowl, mash the grapes into pulp.

Add olive oil to it and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for about 10 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy once a month. 4. Strawberry Face Pack Apart from being a rich source of vitamin C, strawberries contain ellagic acid that gives you soft, supple and hydrated skin. Ingredients 3-4 ripe strawberries

1 tbsp honey Method of use Take the strawberries in a bowl and crush them into a pulp using a fork.

Add honey to this and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face and neck and gently massage your skin for a couple of minutes.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat the remedy twice a week. 5. Orange Face Pack While the Vitamin C and E present in orange work their magic to nourish and moisturise the skin, the citric acid present in it exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin cells and impurities, thus getting rid of the dry skin. Ingredients 1 tsp orange juice

2 tsp aloe vera gel Method of use Mix both the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times in a week. 6. Pomegranate Face Pack Thanks to its molecular structure that allows it to penetrate deep into the skin, pomegranate is considered a great remedy for dry skin. It contains punicic acid that adds moisture in the skin and keeps it hydrated. Ingredients 1 tsp pomegranate juice

1/2 tsp gram flour Method of use In a bowl, mix both the ingredients together.

Apply it on the face.

Leave it on for 10-15 minutes.

Rinse it off later using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy twice a month. 7. Papaya Face Pack Papaya contains the enzyme, papain that effectively exfoliates the skin to remove dead skin cells and impurities from the skin. This helps to reduce the dryness in the skin. Additionally, vitamin C present in papaya helps improve skin texture. Ingredients 1 tbsp mashed papaya

1 tsp honey

1 tsp yogurt Method of use In a bowl, mix all the ingredients together.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat the remedy 1-2 times in a week. 8. Avocado Face Pack Avocado also contains vitamins C and E that help to nourish and protect the skin. The oleic acid present in avocado makes it a hydrating treat for the skin. Ingredients 1/2 ripe avocado

1 tbsp coconut oil Method of use In a bowl, mash the avocado into pulp using a fork.

Add coconut oil to this and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for about 25 minutes.

Rinse it off later.

Repeat the remedy 2-3 times in a week. 9. Kiwi Face Pack A great exfoliant for the skin, kiwi is one of the best remedies to tackle dry skin. The vitamins and amino acid present in kiwi provide relief from dull and dry skin. Ingredients 3-4 slices of kiwi

1/2 ripe avocado Method of use Put both the ingredients in a blender and blend them together to make a smooth paste.

Apply the paste on your face.

Leave it on for 20-25 minutes to dry.

Rinse it off thoroughly later.

Repeat this remedy 1-2 times in a week. 10. Pears Face Pack The presence of natural humectants in pears makes it an effective remedy to fight off dry skin. Mix it with the highly moisturising almond oil and you won't face the issue of dry skin the whole season. Ingredients 1 ripe pear

1/2 tsp almond oil Method of use In a bowl, mash the pear into pulp using a fork.

Add almond oil to this and mix well.

Apply the mixture on your face.

Leave it on for 10 minutes.

Rinse it off using lukewarm water.

Repeat this remedy twice a week.