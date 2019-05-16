11 Home Remedies For Clogged Pores On Nose Skin Care lekhaka-Mamta khati

Pores are tiny openings in the skin that release oil and sweat and are responsible for keeping the skin moisturized. These openings can get clogged when there is an over-secretion of sebum, the skin is exposed to pollution, there is a build-up of dead skin cells, etc. Clogged pores result in blackheads, whiteheads and acne, which make the skin look dull. Even make-up can cause breakouts.

Pores can come in different sizes and nose pores are generally larger than those located on other areas of your skin. Oily skin is more prone to enlarged nose pores and this can become more noticeable. The sebum and dead skin cells get piled up beneath the hair follicles, thus creating a 'plug' that can then enlarge and harden the follicle walls.

What Causes Clogged Pores on Nose

There are various reasons behind clogged pores. Some of the most common reasons are as follows:

• Dehydrated skin

• Excessive secretion of sebum (common in oily skin)

• Excessive sweating

• Hormonal imbalance (puberty and menstruation)

• Lack of exfoliation (which causes a buildup of dead skin cells)

• Extreme stress

• Poor skin care habits (not washing face twice a day, sleeping with make-up on, wearing oil-based products)

• Sun exposure (not wearing sunscreen)

So, the first step towards healthy, clean skin is maintaining a good skin care regime. So, below we have put together a list of effective remedies that will help cure your skin woes and unclog your pores. Let's take a look.

Home Remedies For Clogged Pores On Nose

1. Pore strips

Adhesive pads or pore strips can be used to remove plugs from the hair follicles. [1] These are made with selective bonding agents that act as a magnet and pulls away dirt and build-ups.

How to use

• Wet the strip and apply it on your nose.

• Leave it on for 10 minutes.

• Gently peel off the strip from your nose.

• Wash the area with warm water to remove any residue left behind by the pore strip.

• Use them once a week.

2. Steaming

Steaming the face will help open up clogged pores and remove all kinds of impurities. It is a simple and inexpensive procedure that you can do at the comfort of your home.

Procedure

• Add water in a pot and bring it to boil.

• Once it produces steam, remove the pot from the heat.

• Cover your head with a towel and lean over the steaming water for 15 minutes.

• Wipe your face and apply a mild moisturizer.

• Use this remedy twice a week.

3. Sugar scrub

Sugar is a natural exfoliating agent that helps unclog pores.

Ingredients

• 2 tablespoons of sugar

• 1 teaspoon of lemon juice

Procedure

• In a bowl, add sugar and lemon juice and make it into a thick paste.

• Apply the paste on your nose and gently massage it in a circular motion for 5 minutes.

• Rinse your face with cool water and apply a mild moisturizer.

• Use this remedy once a week.

4. Fuller's earth

Fuller's earth acts as a sponge by drawing out bacteria, oil, dirt, and other substances that clog pores. [2]

Ingredients

• 1 tablespoon of fuller's earth

• 1 tablespoon of water

• 1 tablespoon of oatmeal

Procedure

• In a bowl, add fuller's earth, water and oatmeal and make it into a paste.

• Now apply this mixture on your face and leave it on for 5-10 minutes.

• Use this remedy once a week.

5. Baking soda

Baking soda is a natural exfoliant and it helps to clean out pores and reduce the appearance of blackheads. Since it is mildly antibacterial, it kills off bacteria that cause acne. [3]

Ingredients

• 2 tablespoons of baking soda

• 1 tablespoon of water

Procedure

• In a bowl, mix baking soda and water and make it into a smooth paste.

• Apply this paste on your nose and leave it on for 5 minutes.

• Wash your face with lukewarm water.

• Repeat this process once a week.

6. Egg white

Egg whites are great for treating oily skin as they help to shrink pores and also tighten the skin. Egg white protects the skin from impurities and enhances the skin quality. [4]

Ingredients

• One egg white

• 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

Procedure

• Whip the egg white until you get a foamy texture.

• Refrigerate it for 5 minutes.

• After 5 minutes, remove it from the refrigerator and add lemon juice to it.

• Now apply the mixture on your nose and let it dry.

• Wash it off with warm water.

• Use this mix twice a week.

7. Honey

Honey helps to reduce excess oil build-up on the skin. It also keeps the skin hydrated and tightens the skin pores. [5]

Ingredient

• 1 tablespoon of raw honey

Procedure

• Apply honey on your nose and massage it for a few seconds.

• Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

• Repeat this process twice a week.

8. Lemon

Lemon contains citric acid that acts as a mild exfoliant. [6] It removes dirt and oil that clog the skin pores.

Ingredients

• 1 tablespoon of lemon juice

• Warm water

Procedure

• Apply lemon juice on your nose and gently rub it for 5 minutes.

• Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

• Repeat this process twice a week.

9. Raw papaya

The enzyme found in papaya acts as a great skin cleaning agent that helps to clean clogged pores. [7]

Ingredient

• One raw papaya fruit

Procedure

• Cut papaya and rub it on your nose for a few minutes.

• Wash it off with lukewarm water.

• Repeat this process thrice a week.

10. Bentonite clay

Bentonite clay helps to remove impurities from the skin pores and keeps the skin fresh. [8]

Ingredients

• 1 tablespoon of bentonite clay

• 1 tablespoon of oatmeal

• Water (as needed)

Procedure

• Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and make it into a paste.

• Apply this mask on your nose and leave it for 15 minutes.

• Rinse it off with water.

• Use this mask once a week.

11. Aloe vera

Aloe vera helps in eliminating impurities that are trapped inside the pores and also provides moisture to the skin. [9]

Ingredients

• 1 teaspoon of aloe vera gel

Procedure

• Wash your face.

• Apply aloe vera gel on your nose and leave it on for 20 minutes.

• Rinse it off with cold water.

• Repeat this process every day.

Tips To Prevent Clogged Pores

Below are a few tips that you can follow to prevent your pores from clogging.

• Make sure you follow a daily skin care regime.

• Use non-comedogenic products. [10]

• Remove make-up before sleeping.

• Avoid exfoliating your nose too much. Too much exfoliation will leave your skin dry and dull.

