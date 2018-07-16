Try These Amazing Tips To Get Beautiful Flawless Skin

These days, every time we browse the Internet, we're sure to come across pictures of models with gorgeous skin advertising some brand. To be very honest, however much we may state that beauty is only skin deep, we all are secretly hoping for a flawless skin, well, because not everyone is blessed with it naturally. But, nature is here to compensate you for that with some natural remedies!

Our skin is such a vital, and indeed very delicate, organ (you read it right - organ) that performs multiple important functions. Just like other parts of our body, there are natural mechanisms by which the body repairs and maintains the skin. But due to several external factors, especially pollution, it becomes necessary for us to provide additional care to it.

Now, the moment we hear the word skincare, naturally, a store rack full of creams and lotions pops up in our head. And that's okay because that's what we've been lead to believe for so long - that only branded creams and lotions can heal our skin problems.

Going the natural way has two benefits - you won't have to burn a hole in your pocket, and you won't have to tolerate the harmful chemicals that come free with the glowing skin. Here we present 6 homemade remedies that you can easily find in your kitchen. Read on to find out more about getting flawless skin the natural way!

1.) Coconut Oil

Really? Could it be that easy? The answer is a big yes! Coconut oil not just moisturizes your skin, it also fights the bacteria that gather up on your skin and damage it. It is naturally antibacterial and antifungal and provides proper moisturization to the skin. In fact, it is used in factory-manufactured beauty products as well.

All you need to do is massage your face with a few drops of virgin coconut oil at night, leave it on and wash it off in the morning. But when it comes to your face, if it is naturally too oily, you might want to try one of the other remedies mentioned below.

2.) Sugar

The most common skin problems are usually caused by the dead skin cells, oil and impurities that gather on the surface. This is where exfoliation helps. Sugar does exactly that job for you. Being a powerful exfoliator, it cleans the upper layer of the skin to reveal your naturally healthy skin. But wait, there's a bonus - it improves blood circulation to the skin which will leave your skin looking glowing!

Take equal parts of white and brown sugar and mix it with cucumber juice (you can also use water instead). Gently massage this mixture for about five minutes and wash with lukewarm water. Use this scrub once or twice a week.

3.) Potato

You just can't get enough of potatoes. Because they're so good! They're rich in vitamins B and C and are natural bleaching agents. To list a few advantages of potato for your skin - removes acne, brightens skin tone, removes sun tan and blemishes, reduces dark circles, and what not!

Squeeze a grated potato to extract its juice. You can also add a few drops of lemon juice to it if your skin is not too sensitive. Apply it and let it dry for 10 minutes; then wash off. You can do this once every week.

4.) Aloe Vera

You've probably found this one on almost every list of natural remedies for anything and everything. Well, it is too beneficial to be avoided! Aloe vera is great to remove blemishes, dark spots, acne, and even to repair damaged skin.

All you need is an aloe leaf to extract the aloe gel from. If you don't have an aloe plant, you can use the pre-prepared aloe-gel available in the stores. Massage the gel on your skin, leave it on for about an hour and then wash it off with water.

5.) Oats

Sure they may not appeal that much to your taste buds. You can use them on your skin instead! Oats are rich in vitamin K and are great if you're looking forward to tightening your skin along with other benefits like removing blemishes and dark spots, exfoliating your skin, reducing inflammation and overall cleansing.

Oats can be used in multiple ways. You can either mix oatmeal with tomato and yoghurt to create a paste, leave it for about 15 minutes and wash it off with cold water. Or you can mix oatmeal with grape juice and repeat the same procedure. Use it once or twice a week for the best results.

6.) Honey

If you want naturally flawless skin, use honey. Honey provides your skin almost all the benefits mentioned in this article. Another benefit is that it can be used in multiple ways as you like. It can be used with gram flour - fights acne, tan, dead skin cells, lightens the body and facial hair or with cinnamon powder - fights acne and pimples, increases blood supply to the face - or with fruits like apple and papaya.

All you need to do is mix whichever ingredient you choose with honey to form a paste (don't use water in the case of cinnamon powder), leave it on your skin for about 15 minutes and wash off with water.

Now, you're one step closer to getting that flawless skin you've wanted. But what happens once you get the desired result? Making certain changes in our lifestyle will ensure that these skin problems don't keep haunting us time and again. And no, they're not so hard, just slight changes here and there.

You must eat healthily, hydrate your body, get enough sleep, get proper exercise, stress as little as possible and reduce the use of synthetic products. When the body is healthy from the inside, it reflects on the skin.