Tips On How To Get A Smooth And Soft Neck

A soft and young looking neck is what all the women out there dream of. The skin on our neck needs proper care just like we take care of the skin on our face.

The skin on our neck tends to be more dry and flaky since it is thinner and has few oil glands. Some factors that affect the skin on our neck are excess intake of alcohol and smoking, over exposure to the sun, lifestyle, hormonal issues, etc,.

There are several remedies that help in making the skin on your neck smooth and moisturized. But why to go for such products when you can easily do that at home. Here are some tips to keep your skin smooth and soft. Try these on a regular basis for a softer looking neck.

Keep It Moisturized

Just like you keep on moisturising your face, the same is applicable for the skin on your neck also. And for this you do not need to use specific products. You can use your regular moisturising cream for this. Take some moisturising cream on your hands and gently massage in a circular motion. Do this twice every day in the morning and before going to bed.

Correct Your Posture

Not having proper posture when you sit can lead to damaging the skin quickly. It can make the wrinkles on your skin appear faster and can also lead to dry and rough skin which becomes difficult to get rid of. Whenever you sit make sure that you do not bend your head for a long time. Keep changing your positions often to avoid further skin damage on the neck.

Do Not Forget Sunscreen

If you think sunscreen can only be used on face and hands, then you are absolutely wrong. The skin on your neck is equally exposed to the UV rays of the sun just as the skin on your face and hands. Make sure that you apply a generous amount of sunscreen on your neck and gently massage each time you step out of the house. Use a sunscreen that has a minimum of SPF 30.

Remember To Exfoliate The Skin

Exfoliation helps in removing the dead skin cells. Dead skin cells often lead to dull and dry skin. So exfoliation is important to get rid of them in order to have a smooth skin. You can either use simple kitchen ingredients like sugar and salt to exfoliate your skin. You can mix it with any of your favourite oil like coconut oil, olive oil, etc. Apply it on your upper cheek and neck and gently scrub. Later, rinse it off in cold water.

Make sure that you exfoliate your skin on the neck at least once in a week for a smooth and young looking skin.

Sleep The Right Way

If you sleep with your face pressed against the pillow then its high time to change it. This can increase the chances of you getting wrinkles and making your skin dry. Always sleep on your back in order to avoid that. Keep changing the position in which you sleep to avoid such issues.

Follow A Proper Diet

Sometimes taking care of your skin externally isn't enough for maintaining a smooth skin. Sometimes you need to take care of it internally. And you can do this by following a proper diet. Increase in collagen can help in getting a smooth and young looking skin. It increases the elasticity of the skin. Include food that is high in fatty acids in your diet. Avocado, fish, etc. can help you with this.