Skincare 101: The Acids You Need To Incorporate In Your Skincare Now

1. Hyaluronic Acid:

Hyaluronic acid is a naturally occurring acid in the human body, which acts as a humectant. It has the amazing ability to capture moisture from the environment. It helps the skin attract and retain moisture. As a result, skin looks plump and feels well moisturised without feeling greasy. It also makes for a brilliant anti-ageing ingredient.

2. Glycolic Acid:

Glycolic acid is again, derived from nature, plants specifically. Products containing glycolic acid are holy grails for exfoliation. This acid is mostly found in peels, but a less strong percentage of the acid can be found in toners for regular use. It has been known to boost collagen production and aid in getting rid of the fine lines. It helps reveal a brighter skin.

3. Salicylic Acid:

This acid functions as a plant hormone and is widely used in the treatment of acne, pimples, blackheads and even warts. It has anti-bacterial, anti-inflammatory and exfoliative properties. It reduces bacterial growth on the skin surface and can be found in many skin creams and face washes. So, if you are suffering from problems like acne and pimples, look for products containing this acid.

4. Ascorbic Acid:

This is basically vitamin C. This can help in reducing fine lines, fighting free radicals and also help brighten the skin and reduce the appearance of dark spots. The best part is that it can be used by people of all skin types. So, go get yourself a vitamin C serum or face mist now!

5. Lactic Acid:

Lactic acid is another good exfoliating agent that is very gentle on the skin, as it is derived from milk and provides some amount of moisture to the skin. It is best suited for people who have really sensitive skin and are still looking to gently reduce hyperpigmentation and fine lines. It is most often found in serums but is mixed with some other acid, like glycolic acid. Very few serums are found to be purely containing lactic acid. These may give off a weird scent of sour milk, so be aware of that.

6. Citric Acid:

Citric acid is derived from citrus fruits. You don't even need to buy a product to incorporate this into your skincare routine. You can topically apply lemon or orange juice to your face. This has amazing benefits in helping get rid of the sun damage. Apply it with a bit of cotton wool or with your hands. This may sting a little bit, so be prepared for that.

7. Mandelic Acid:

Mandelic acid is derived from bitter almonds. It can be used on all skin types, starting from dry to oily and even mature skin types. This is a lot gentler to use than glycolic acid and even lactic acid. It helps in the gentle exfoliation of the skin.

8. Tartaric Acid:

Tartaric acid can be found in many fruits, like grapes. In fact, it is found in wine in a high content and helps give it a slightly sour taste. Many benefits have been found of using wine on the face, like anti-ageing and improving the skin texture.

9. Malic Acid:

Malic acid is another really gentle acid. It is used in many dental hygiene products. Apart from that, it helps open up the pores and clear out the sebum from the skin.

10. Azelaic Acid:

Azelaic acid deeply penetrates the skin and helps clear it out. It is best known for reducing inflammation on the skin. It causes bacterial cells to die. Once the bacteria are dead, the skin becomes clear and spotless. This makes it a great treatment for people suffering from stubborn acne or even issues like rosacea that just won't go away.

We hope this list has been informative for you, and we hope to hear from you all, with any feedback or queries you have regarding the use of acids for skincare.