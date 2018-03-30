Say Goodbye To Dark Elbows And Knees With These Remedies

Dark elbows and knees are common for everyone now. Most of us face the problem of discolouration, isn't it? Sometimes, the colour of our elbows and knees is different as compared to that of our hands and legs.

While most of us only concentrate on making our face appear brighter, it is equally important to take care of the colour of our elbows and knees too. These are quite unsightly and ugly, especially when it comes to wearing short-sleeve tops and short dresses.

It is usually caused by the constant rubbing of the skin of the elbows, causing those areas to become dark.

Although there are umpteen ready-made creams that are available in the market to solve this issue, it might take time and a lot of money. Why to worry, when we have simple home remedies that we can try at home to get instant results?

Yes! Here are some natural ingredients to brighten your skin on your elbows and knees in less than 10 days. Take a look.

1. Aloe Vera

It helps in maintaining an even skin tone and and repairs the dead skin cells caused by the exposure to the sun. In addition to this, aloe vera helps in keeping the skin hydrated and moisturized. Cut off the top green layers of the leaf, leaving behind the clear aloe gel. Apply this gel to the elbows and leave it on for a few minutes. Then, wash it off with plain warm water. You can try this every day for better results.

2. Sugar

You can also use sugar to lighten your knees and elbows and make your skin smooth. Sugar granules help in exfoliating the dead skin cells.

Mix together an equal amount of sugar and olive oil. Apply this on your knees and elbows and rub it in a circular motion. After 10 minutes, wash it off with a mild soap and water. Do this once every day for better and faster results.

3. Lemon

Lemon being a natural bleaching agent helps in keeping the skin even toned. Also, it contains vitamin C that helps to remove the dead skin cells, thus making the skin brighter.

Apply lemon juice on your elbows and knees and massage gently for a few minutes. Leave it on for about 20 minutes. Wash it off with warm water and apply a moisturizing lotion.

You can also extract the juice of 1 lemon and mix it with 1 tablespoon of honey. Apply it on the affected areas and leave it on for 20 minutes. Wash the mixture off with water.

4. Yogurt

Yogurt contains lactic acid that helps lighten the skin colour. It also cleanses and moisturizes the skin.

Mix 1 teaspoon each of plain yogurt and white vinegar to get a smooth paste. Apply it on the affected areas and let it dry. Rinse it off with warm water, pat dry and apply a moisturizer. Do this daily for a few weeks.

5. Papaya

Papaya has certain natural properties that not only help lighten the skin but also help in moisturizing it. This treatment is great for the thicker skin of the elbows. Cut the papaya into small pieces and then mash these pieces together, with just a teaspoon of water. Then, apply this mashed papaya on the elbows and leave it on for about ten minutes before washing it off with plain water.

6. Milk

Using milk will not give you quick results but in the long run, it will give you the desired result. With a swab of cotton, apply some milk on the darkened elbows. You can do it every day and make it a part of your daily routine.

7. Gram Flour And Yogurt

Yogurt is high in antioxidants and acts as a natural bleach and gram flour behaves as a natural exfoliator. Mix equal parts of gram flour and yogurt to make a thick paste and apply this paste on the elbows. Leave it on for about ten minutes and then wash it off with warm water and soap. Repeat this twice or thrice a week for a few days.

8. Potatoes

Potatoes also act as a wonderful remedy for dark skin on elbows and knees. Simply cut small pieces of potatoes and mash it in with yogurt. Apply this on the elbows and leave it on for about twenty-five minutes. Then wash off. Do this remedy every alternate day for a few weeks and you will see astonishing results.

9. Coconut Oil

To soften rough skin, massage the affected areas with coconut oil, and then go for a warm shower. Do not apply soap, just pat dry. You can squeeze in a few drops of lemon juice too. Do this every day before going to bath and you will see the difference within a few weeks.

10. Turmeric

Turmeric has healing properties for the skin. The most popular option is to mix turmeric with milk that has high fat content. Apply this over the elbows for a few minutes and then wash it off with soap. Repeat this a few times in a week for optimum results.