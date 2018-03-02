Say Bye-Bye To Blotchy And Uneven Skin With These Simple Home Remedies

1. Aloe Vera:

Aloe vera has a lot of skin-healing benefits. It is one of the most used plants, as it cures itchiness and soothes the skin. Aloe vera is best to treat uneven skin tone that occurs due to sunburn. It reduces inflammation, swelling, and redness. Its strong moisturizing effect can help keep your skin hydrated and moisturized and restore the skin's healthy glow.

How To Use:

Cut one aloe vera plant and extract its juice.

Apply the aloe vera gel on your blotchy skin with your fingers and leave it on your skin for about half an hour.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this process for 2-3 times in a week until you get a satisfying result.

2. Oatmeal:

Oatmeal contains powerful ingredients that help to moisturize and hydrate dry skin. Dry skin often leads to blotchy skin. It also contains anti-inflammatory and antioxidants, which helps to deal with redness and itchiness.

How To Use:

In a bowl, add 2 teaspoons of ground oatmeal and mix it with 2-3 tablespoons of warm water and ½ a teaspoon of honey.

Now, apply the mixture on to the affected areas and leave it for 5 minutes.

Then, gently massage it on your skin with your wet fingers.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Add half a cup of oatmeal powder into a bathtub filled with lukewarm water.

Soak yourself in this mixture for about 15-20 minutes.

Then, wash your body with normal water.

Another method is to cook 2 tablespoons of oatmeal in half a cup of milk. Add a few drops of olive oil. Mix it well and let it cool down.

Now, apply this mixture on the affected areas and leave it for 20 minutes.

Rinse off with normal water.

3. Coconut Oil:

Coconut oil is a great moisturizer for dry skin because it contains fatty acids. Dry skin is one of the factors that causes the skin to become blotchy and also causes an uneven skin tone. Coconut oil helps to moisturize the skin and also hydrates the skin. Its antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties help to reduce redness and inflammation.

How To Use:

Take extra-virgin coconut oil and rub it between your palms and apply this warm oil onto your blotchy skin.

Massage this oil gently over the patches for about 5-10 minutes and let the oil absorb into the skin completely.

Repeat this process 2-3 times in a day.

Or you can mix 2 tablespoons of extra-virgin coconut oil with 1 tablespoon of brown sugar and honey. Mix it well.

Now, apply this mixture onto the affected area and scrub gently for a couple of minutes with wet fingers.

Wash it off with normal water.

Do this two times in a week.

4. Green Tea:

Green tea contains antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties that are good for treating blotchy skin. Green tea soothes the skin and gets rid of redness and swelling that's caused by dry, blotchy skin.

How To Use:

In a cup, soak a green tea bag in warm water for 10 minutes.

Remove the bag and add a few tablespoons of rice flour in it and mix it thoroughly until it forms a paste.

Now, apply this paste onto your blotchy skin and leave it on for 15-20 minutes.

Rinse it off with lukewarm water.

Repeat this process for 2-3 times in a week.

You can also drink 2-3 cups of green tea every day to help your skin heal from within.

5. Yogurt:

Yogurt contains lactic acid, which is excellent in treating rough and dry skin. Lactic acid is a great exfoliator, as it removes the dead skin cells from the body, which is the primary factor behind blotchy skin. Yogurt also helps to reduce age spots.

How To Use:

Take plain yogurt and apply a thick layer on to your blotchy skin.

Leave it on for 20-30 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this every day.

Or you can mix 1 tablespoon of yogurt with 1 teaspoon of turmeric powder.

Apply this mixture over the affected area.

Leave it on your skin for about 20-30 minutes.

Wash it off with warm water.

Repeat this process 3-4 times in a week.

6. Baking Soda:

Baking soda acts as a mild exfoliator for the skin. As mentioned earlier, dry skin is one of the reasons for blotchy skin, so baking soda can help get rid of the dead skin cells and treat blotchy skin. It also helps to open up clogged pores and deeply cleans your skin and makes your skin bright and fresh.

How To Use:

In a bowl, add a cup of water and add 2 tablespoons of baking soda. Mix it properly until it forms a paste.

Apply this paste on the affected area.

Gently scrub this paste on the affected area for about a few minutes.

Wash it off with lukewarm water.

Pat dry and apply a moisturizer or you can just apply plain aloe vera gel as well.

Use this remedy every alternate day.

7. Vitamin E Oil:

Vitamin E contains antioxidants that help to reverse the damage caused by the sun's harmful UV rays. It cures an uneven skin tone and it's good for blotchy skin because it moisturizes the skin and makes it smooth.

How To Use:

Break open 1-2 vitamin E capsules and add 1 teaspoon of castor oil and mix well.

Apply this mixture on the affected area at night before going to bed.

Leave it overnight and rinse it with normal water.

Use this remedy every day until you get the desired result.

Massage vitamin E oil on blotchy skin for 10-15 minutes twice in a day.

Repeat this process for a few weeks for a healthy and bright skin.

8. Rose Water:

Rose water contains anti-inflammatory properties that help to reduce the skin blotchiness and soothes it. It also helps maintain an even skin tone and makes the skin bright and smooth.

How To Use:

Take a cotton ball and add a few drops of rose water in it.

Dab it on your skin and leave it for 15-20 minutes.

Wash your skin with normal water.

Repeat this every day for a week.

9. Honey:

Honey is a natural moisturizer and it is loaded with antioxidant properties that help soothe the skin and treat an uneven skin tone. It makes the skin soft and smooth, as it locks the moisture in the skin.

How To Use:

Apply raw honey on to the affected area and leave it for 10 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Do this every day.

Or, you can add processed honey with beeswax and olive oil.

Firstly, melt the beeswax in a microwave and then mix honey and olive oil to it.

Let it cool and then apply the mixture all over the affected area and then leave it for 10 minutes.

Use this remedy every day.

10. Cucumber:

Cucumbers are rich in vitamin C and various antioxidant properties that help reduce inflammation and skin renewal. Cucumbers help cool the skin and is great for treating dry and blotchy skin.

How To Use:

Extract the juice from a cucumber and then add equal parts of cucumber juice and lemon juice.

Apply this mixture on the affected area and leave it for 30 minutes.

Wash it off with normal water.

Repeat this process every day.

Points To Remember:

Exercise every day to boost blood circulation and therefore this will help keep your skin healthy.

Reduce stress because stress can cause dehydration, dullness, acne, and an uneven skin tone.

Apply sunscreen with a high SPF content. Apply it 20-30 minutes prior to going out in the sun.

Eat fruits rich in high water content, as this will help to keep your skin hydrated.

Drink plenty of water because hydration is the key to beautiful skin.

Opt for good skin care products or herbal products.

Cut down on soda and beverages that contain sugar.