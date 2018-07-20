Quick Remedies For One Shade Lighter Skin

We all would want to flaunt that flawless and perfect skin of ours at some point in our life. And for this we look for remedies or ways that can give the result instantly. If you are one among those, you are at the right place. This article will help you in knowing the ways in which you can get a shade brighter skin sitting back at home.

There are many products available in the market that claim to give instant results for brighter skin and making the skin blemish free. But we all know the amount of chemicals that is been used in those products. So the best way for this is using home remedies.

Let us see some simple kitchen ingredients that can help in doing this job well.

Rice Flour

Ingredients

2 tbsp rice flour

1 tsp cucumber juice

1 tsp lemon juice

How To Use

In a bowl, mix together rice flour, cucumber juice and lemon juice to make a paste. If the paste seems to be too thick add more cucumber juice to tighten it. Apply this paste evenly on the skin and leave the mixture on for 15 minutes. After 15 minutes rinse it off with lukewarm water. You can do this twice a week for better results.

Oats

Ingredients

3 tbsp oats

2 tbsp yogurt/rose water

How To Use

Blend the oatmeal to make a fine powder. Add either yogurt or rose water in to the oatmeal to make a paste. Apply this paste on your cleansed face and neck. Leave it on for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes scrub it off using lukewarm water. Repeat this once in a week for better results.

Orange Peel

Ingredients

1 tbsp orange peel powder

1 tsp honey

A pinch of turmeric

Few drops of lemon juice

How To Use?

Mix together orange peel powder, honey, turmeric and lemon juice. Apply this paste on your face and let it stay for 20 minutes. After 20 minutes rinse it off in normal water. Repeat this remedy twice a week.

Saffron

Ingredients

Few strands of saffron

2 tsp milk

1 tsp sandalwood powder

How To Use?

First soak the strands of saffron in milk for an hour. Add sandalood powder in to this after an hour and mix them well. Apply this paste on your face and leave it on for few minutes. After it dries up rinse it off with normal water.

Jojoba Oil

Ingredients

Jojoba oil

How To Use

Take some jojoba oil and apply it on your face. Gently massage in a circular motion with the finger tips in a circular motion and leave it on for 15-20 minutes and rinse it off in normal water. You can use this remedy once in a week for better results.

Green Tea

Ingredients

2 used green tea bags

1 tbsp honey

2 tsp lemon juice

How To Use

First you need to cut the tea bags and take the green tea powder out. Add honey and lemon juice in to it and mix all the ingredients well. Apply this on cleansed face and leave it on for 20 minutes. After 20 minute rinse this pack off with lukewarm water and pat dry. Repeat tis remedy 2-3 times in a week.

Cucumber

Ingredients

3 tbsp cucumber juice

1 tbsp lemon juice

Cotton ball

How To Use

Grate the cucumber in order to extract the juice from it. Add lemon juice in to it and mix both the ingredients. Now dip a cotton ball in to the cucumber and lemon juice and apply t on your face. Leave it on for 10-15 minutes and later rinse it off with lukewarm water. You can use this remedy everyday until you notice the difference.

Since lemon juice has the tendency to make your skin dry apply some moisturiser on your face.