Natural Scrubs To Get Rid Of Dark Spots On Face

Dark spots on the skin can be annoying at times, especially when it appears on your face. Being one of the most exposed parts of the body, anything unnatural on your face can be a cause of worry.

There are several factors that can cause dark spots on the skin, but the main reason is the harmful UV rays of the sun.

However, these can be taken care of if you start paying attention to this at the early stages rather than waiting for it to worsen. And you'll be surprised to know that the remedies for these are in the form of scrubs using natural ingredients. One advantage of using natural ingredients especially when it comes to face is that it won't have any harmful effect on skin in the long run.

Scrubs helps in exfoliating the skin by removing the dead skin cells. This ultimately helps in lightening the skin tone along with lightening any black spots and scars.

So now, let's see how we can use natural ingredients to prepare scrubs to treat dark spots on skin at home. Read on!

Disclaimer: Before using any of the below remedies make sure that you do a patch test on your skin so to confirm that you are not allergic to any of the ingredients used in the scrubs.

Get Rid Of Dark Spots On Face With These Scrubs

1) Lemon And Sugar Scrub

2) Oats And Honey Scrub

3) Salt And Lemon Scrub

4) Apple Cider Vinegar, Milk Cream And Rice Flour Scrub

5) Cucumber Scrub

6) Sandalwood And Glycerine Scrub

7) Potato Peel And Honey

1) Lemon And Sugar Scrub

Lemon and sugar are natural exfoliants that not only removes the dead skin cells from the face but will also help in treating the dark spots. Always use granulated sugar for this remedy.

Ingredients

½ tsp sugar

½ lemon juice

Also Read: How To Get Rid Of Pimple Marks Overnight Naturally At Home?

How To Use

In a clean bowl mix sugar and lemon juice together. Apply this on cleansed face and scrub in circular motions with the help of your finger tips. Make sure that you are gentle on the skin while you massage. Continue this for 2 to 3 minutes and leave the scrub on for 15 minutes. Later rinse it off with cold water.

2) Oats And Honey Scrub

Oats helps in exfoliating the skin as it removes the dead skin cells thus making the skin look healthy. Whereas the bleaching agent and antioxidants in honey helps in lightening the dark spots and keeps it moisturised. This scrub suits best for people with sensitive skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp oats

½ tsp honey

1 tsp milk

How To Use

First blend the oatmeal to form a fine powder. Next add honey and milk in to the powdered oats. Combine all the ingredients well. Apply this on your face and gently scrub. Make sure that you don't go harsh when you scrub on your face. Continue scrubbing in a circular motion for about 5 minutes. Later rinse it off in normal water. You can use this remedy once every week for better results.

3)Salt And Lemon Scrub

In addition to exfoliation, sea salt also helps in treating any kind of infections or allergies on the skin with its anti-bacterial properties. Lemon which contains Vitamin C helps in improving the skin tone. This scrub works effectively in getting rid of dark spots.

Ingredients

1 tsp salt

A few drops of lemon

1 tsp honey

How To Use

Mix together salt, lemon and honey to make a scrub. Apply this scrub on your dark spots and gently scrub it in circular motions for a few minutes. Now leave the mixture on for few minutes and later scrub it off again using normal water. This remedy can be used 2 to 3 times in a week for better results.

4) Apple Cider Vinegar, Milk Cream And Rice Flour Scrub

Apple cider vinegar helps in controlling the production of melanin on the skin. Whereas, rice flour works as a natural exfoliator that lightens the dark spots. Milk cream used in this scrub will help in nourishing and hydrating the skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp rice flour

½ tsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp milk cream

How To Use

Since you are applying apple cider vinegar on your face, it needs to be diluted with water before directly applied on your face. For this, mix together apple cider vinegar and water. Add this to a bowl containing rice flour and milk cream. Now mix all the ingredients in a way that no lumps are formed.

Start applying this on your face and scrub it in circular motions. Let it stay for 10 minutes and then rinse it off in normal water. Repeat this remedy once or twice a week until you notice the difference.

5)Cucumber Scrub

This scrub works miraculously on stubborn dark spots. When combined with lemon, milk and sugar this can also help in getting rid of pigmentation.

Ingredients

½ cucumber

1 tsp milk

A few drops of lemon juice

1 tsp sugar

How To Use

Take the cucumber and grate it. Now squeeze out the juice from it. Add 1 tsp of cucumber juice, milk and a few drops of lemon juice in a bowl. Finally add sugar and combine all the ingredients together. Scrub this thin mixture on the dark spots on your face and massage it in circular motion for a minute or so. Let it stay for 5 minutes and you can wash it by scrubbing it off in normal water.

Using this scrub once in a week will give you tremendous results.

6) Sandalwood And Glycerine Scrub

The combination of sandalwood and scrub help in controlling excess melanin production on the skin.

Ingredients

1 tsp sandalwood powder

1 tsp turmeric

1 tbsp glycerine

How To Use

First mix together sandalwood powder and turmeric powder. Add glycerine to make a smooth paste. If the pack seems too dry you can add more glycerine accordingly to make the paste smooth enough to apply. Apply this paste wherever you have dark spots. Let it stay until it dries. Later scrub this off using normal water. Finally apply a moisturiser so that your skin doesn't go dry.

For better results use this twice a week until you notice the difference.

7)Potato Peel And Honey

As we all now potato helps in improving the skin tone and treats pigmentation with its bleaching properties. The enzyme called catecholase in potato is the one that helps in treating dark spots and scars. When combined with honey along with lightening the dark spots it also helps in hydrating the skin.

Ingredients

1 medium-sized potato

1 tsp honey

How To Use

Take the potato and peel off the skin. Now blend the peel to make a paste. Add honey in to this paste and mix both the ingredients well. Apply this on the dark spots on your face and gently scrub. Let it stay for 5 minutes and later rinse it off in normal water. Using this 2 to 3 times in a week will give you the best results.

Try the above remedies and let us know your feedback in the comment section below.