Lemon-infused Beauty Hacks For Glowing Skin

A smooth glowing skin is something that everyone wants. It not just boosts your self-confidence but also speaks volumes about your generic health and well-being. While a healthy diet, proper rest and sleep and a good hydration are key to having a glowing skin, the role of lemon as a magical beauty product cannot be ignored.

Finding its applications from that in face masks to that in nail moisturizers and foot scrubs, it is difficult to fathom a beauty product that does not gain by the presence of lemon.

This citrus fruit is not just easy to find and affordable in nature; but it also has an immense potential to do away with skin problems like tanning and the presence of blackheads, acne and blemishes. This article explores 10 such benefits of lemons and explains how you can use the same to your benefit. Continue reading.

1. Lemon Body Scrub

To prepare this, all that you have to do is to take one and a half cup of sugar and mix it with half cup of olive oil and a teaspoon of honey. Take the juice from half a lemon and add it to this mixture. The entire body should be scrubbed for 5 to 10 minutes with this. The scrub should then be washed off as normal and a moisturizer must be applied.

2. Lemon Facelift

Mix an egg white with a tablespoon of lemon juice and add a couple of tablespoons of yogurt. Apply the mixture on the face and allow it to stand for half an hour. Ensure that the eye area is left unaffected. In those 30 minutes, you may feel a tightening effect. This is normal, as your skin is now lifting and firming itself. Wash it off with water. Apply this mask every day in order to remove the signs of ageing from your skin and look youthful through the years.

3. Lemon Foot Scrub

Take two-third cup of white vinegar in a bowl. Melt one-fifth cup of coconut butter and add it to the same. Once the mixture is ready, add a tablespoon of sugar and polysorbate. Polysorbate 80 is used in the food and cosmetic industry as an emulsifier. It is a yellow viscous liquid. Hence, to make the mixture look good, you can now add 3 to 4 drops of green colourant and about the same quantity of peppermint essential oil to it. Once all the aforementioned ingredients are mixed well to get a uniform consistency, you can be assured that the foot scrub is ready to use.

4. Lemon Skin Brightening Face Mask

Mix a tablespoon of yogurt to a tablespoon of honey. Add a teaspoon of lemon juice to it and apply the same on your face. The same can be extended to the neck and the hands as well. The mask is allowed to stand for 15 minutes, after which you can rinse it well and apply a moisturizer.

5. Lemon Honey Blackhead Remover

For this, all you have to do is cut the lemon into quarters. The same must then be dabbed in honey and applied to the edges of the nose and other areas that are prone to blackheads. Do so for about 5 minutes, after which wash it off by using a wash cloth dipped in warm water. Ideally, this should be done three times a week.

6. Lemon Cucumber Toner

Here, you need to take half a cup of cucumber slices, three cups of cold water, one-fourth cup of lemon slices and a couple of tablespoons of lemon juice. In a mixer, blend all these ingredients together. The same can be stored in a refrigerator. While using it, take a cotton ball and dip it into the mixture and use it as a face toner. This mixture once prepared can be used well up to a week.

7. Lemon Stretch Mark Remover

Wash the affected area thoroughly and pat it with a dry soft cloth. Cut the lemon in half and squeeze out the juice. Apply the juice on the area with stretch marks and massage in circular motions. Allow it to stand for 5-10 minutes and later rinse it off.

8. Lemon Face Pack

Take a tablespoon each of lemon juice, cucumber juice and rose water in a glass bowl and then stir the same. Apply this on all the areas of your body that have been subjected to tan. After leaving it to dry for 10 minutes, wash it off with cold water. Go ahead and moisturize your skin.

This pack is particularly suitable for people who spend a greater amount of the day being exposed to the sun or out in the city's pollution. Such people should apply this mask one to two times in a week.

9. Lemon Nail Strengthener

This is simple to prepare and all that you have to do here is to mix two tablespoons of olive oil with a tablespoon of lemon juice in a glass bowl. Heat the mixture in a microwave for about 15 seconds, after which apply it to the nails with cotton. This must be done before bedtime and the nails must be covered in cotton gloves for the night. In the morning, you could remove your gloves and wash the hands.

10. Lemon Nail Moisturizer

To make the most of this, clean your nails and remove any traces of nail polish. Take the lemon juice in a bowl and soak your nails into it. Let it stand for 2 to 3 minutes, after which you can remove your hand and wash it off with water. The same process may be repeated for the toe nails as well.