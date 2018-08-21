Large Pores on Skin: Causes And Home Remedies

Most of us wish for a flawless skin, but are we lucky to have one? Our hectic lifestyles, pollution, dust, stress, and many other factors affect our skin making it prone to acne, dullness, marks, large pores, and so on. What do we do in such a case? Well, there are many ways to tackle all of these common issues. From market-based cosmetics to the forever effective natural remedies, there are multiple options that we could include in our skin care routine for a better-looking skin.

Through this article, let us find out the effective ways to cure one of the most common skin problems which most people suffer from - large pores!

What Causes Large Pores?

Nowadays, many people suffer from large and visible pores on their skin, prominently impacting the overall appearance of their skin. The question is, what exactly causes these pores? Well, the most common answer is - genetics. The genes could play an important role in determining the quality of the skin.

Other reasons for skin pores could be oiliness of the skin, which makes the oil accumulate around the pores, thicken the skin and making them look enlarged. Another common reason for skin pores is the ageing of the skin, which leads to a reduction in the production of collagen and elastin as well as skin cells regeneration, thereby resulting in large and prominent pores.

Home Remedies To Get Rid Of Skin Pores

The common issue of large skin pores can easily be tackled to some extent by following natural beauty regimes, with products off your kitchen shelf. While cleansing, toning, exfoliating and moisturizing are important, religiously following natural remedies is a convenient, cheap and also more effective way of reducing skin pores. Let us understand a few popular remedies in detail:

1. Apple cider vinegar- It can be used as a toner by diluting it with water and applying on the skin on a daily basis for effective tightening of the skin while reducing the pores.

2. Aloe vera gel- It has an extremely good moisturizing, cleansing and nourishing effect on the skin and may be directly applied to the skin. It helps the skin get rid of dirt & oil and in shrinking of the large pores.

3. Baking soda- The anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties of baking soda help in curing various common skin issues such as acne, clogged pores, dead skin, etc. and maintaining the pH balance of the skin. For best results, it may be mixed with warm water and gently massaged onto the skin in a circular motion for approximately 25-30 seconds, before rinsing off with cold water. This remedy may be used 2 or 3 times in a week.

4. Papaya- The wonder fruit called papaya, if topically applied in mashed form to the skin helps to tone and tighten the skin pores by cleansing and unclogging the pores. This remedy may be followed 3-4 times a week.

5. Cucumber with lemon- The brilliant combination of cucumber slices and lemon juice in blended form may be used 2-3 times a week for the effective treatment of skin pores, improvement of the overall skin appearance, while also providing a superb glow to it.

6. Multani mitti with rose water or milk- The combination of multani mitti with rose water or milk helps soak excess oil from the skin, while it unclogs the pores effectively and whitens the skin. Follow it at least twice a week for best results.

7. Brown sugar, honey and lemon juice- Mix all the ingredients and gently scrub the affected skin for 4-5 minutes, before rinsing off with warm water. This wonderful scrub helps exfoliate the skin and cleanses it while shrinking the skin pores. It can be used once or twice a week.

8. Olive oil- The anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties of olive oil are extremely beneficial in keeping up the overall health of the skin by reducing dryness, dullness, large pores, etc. It may be gently massaged onto the skin once every day in circular motions for 3-4 minutes, before washing off with lukewarm water.

9. Plain yogurt- This remedy can be effectively used 2-3 times a week for shrinking large skin pores. The presence of lactic acid in yogurt helps in tightening the pores, while cleansing the skin. Simply apply plain yogurt on the affected area and leave it on for 15-20 minutes, before rinsing off with lukewarm water.

10. Clay- Another popular home remedy to tackle large pores, clay or cosmetic clay such as kaolin or bentonite, when combined with rose water or milk in a fine paste form and applied for 15-20 minutes, is a fantastic option for shrinking pores, while tightening and cleansing the skin. This method may be used once or twice a week, depending on how your skin responds to it.

Clay & Charcoal Scrub

While we have listed out a few best natural remedies for large skin pores, let us also see how effective the combination of clay and charcoal may be for the skin. It's an easy do-it-yourself kind of a scrub that you could conveniently prepare at home.

- Ingredients

• Half a cup of organic raw sugar

• ½ tablespoon of clay and activated charcoal each

• 4 tablespoons of olive oil

• 4 drops of lemon essential oil, orange essential oil, grapefruit essential oil and lavender essential oil (each)

• A glass bowl (Please do not use a metal bowl or any other utensil, since clay might react to it)

- How To Make

• Take the glass bowl and mix sugar, activated charcoal, clay, olive oil and all the essential oils with a wooden spoon.

• Place the mixture inside a glass jar and seal it

• The clay and charcoal scrub mask is ready!

- How To Apply

Take a small amount of the scrub on your palm, and massage it over your cleansed face, for 25-30 seconds, before removing the scrub off your skin with a clean and warm washcloth. You could apply it twice a week for best results. After the exfoliation, use a toner on your face and moisturize it well.

- Why It Works

This natural home remedy is one of the best options for the skin and especially for reducing large skin pores, since it has no chemicals and comprises ingredients which help cleanse the skin completely off its impurities, while keeping the skin soft, moisturized and protected.

It may be used on the face and also on the body and suits all skin types. Its cleansing and exfoliating features help keep the skin fresh and young.

Clay - Benefits For Skin

Clay has the ability of extracting the dirt, sebum, extra oil and germs or bacteria from the skin effectively. This property makes it a wonderful option to reduce large skin pores.

Charcoal - Benefits For Skin

Activated charcoal has properties that make it pull out the dirt from skin pores, thereby reducing them in size and enhancing the overall appearance of the skin by making it more firm and younger looking.