You might have never given this a thought - but can hair be really responsible for acne? Well, if you take a look at the possibilities, then you might actually start thinking that it could be true. But again, like there's a solution to everything. But how? How do you get rid of acne caused by hair? And, first and foremost, how does hair cause acne?

To get a better understanding of this, first one needs to understand what causes acne.

What Causes Acne?

There are several factors that can cause acne - be it external or internal. Some of the prominent ones are listed below:

Dirt & pollution

Among the main causes of acne are environmental factors - dirt and pollution to be precise. Too much exposure to dirt particles can result in the outcome of acne. It is, therefore, advisable that you clean your face with clean water at all times.

Dead skin cells

Dead skin cells are another major cause of acne and pimples. For that, you need to keep your face clean and exfoliated. Use a scrub to clean your pores and remove dead skin cells, thus avoiding acne at large.

Excess oil production

Excess oil production in your skin can cause acne. Oily skin tends to invite a number of skin problems including acne. Therefore, if you have oily skin type, do clean it with water and use a mild face wash to get rid of oiliness.

How Is Your Hair Responsible For Acne?

A sudden outburst of acne can really cause problems for you. But, to get rid of acne or to keep acne from reoccurring, it is very important to understand its cause.

Listed below are some of the possibilities that suggest that hair can actually cause acne:

1. Blame your bangs

If you have oily hair and bangs, then this is where you need to be careful. Why? Because oily hair might result into a lot of sweating. And, with bangs, your forehead could be a possible target area for the outbreak of acne.

So what do you do? Well, the solution is really simple. Tie up or pin up your bangs until you get your oily hair problem solved.

2. Possibly forgot to shower after a workout

This is something you should take care of. Not only does this boost acne outbreak, but it is also very unhygienic. Always go for a shower after your workout. This will help to reduce skin irritation, acne and pimple outbreak, as well as keep your skin healthy. One important thing to remember here is that you must not forget your hair while showering. Use a mild shampoo and conditioner to wash your hair properly and air dry. Once it is dried completely, you can tie it up if you want. But never ever tie damp hair.

What you should know about the importance of washing your hair after a workout is that sweat clogs your pores - especially the ones around your hairline - which might result in acne breakouts.



3. Could it be dandruff?

How? Well, if you have dandruff, there are chances that it might fall on your skin as well as your clothes. When the flakes spill on to your skin, it might result in acne breakouts.

It is, therefore, very necessary that you treat your dandruff first and then move on to treating acne and pimples. You can use an anti-dandruff shampoo and a mild conditioner - depending on your hair type.

4. Too much heat styling

It is so true. You might agree that too much use of anything is bad. But how is it related to hair and acne? Well, hairstyling products are meant for the hair, but when they come in contact with your skin accidentally, they might result in acne breakouts. Why so? Because hair styling products are oily and when they come in contact with your face, they can easily clog the pores on your skin.

But, it does not mean that you should stop using these styling products - just limit its usage and you don't have to worry!

5. Blow drying is a major no-no

Imagine you are in a hurry and have washed your hair. What do you do? It's quite obvious that you cannot step out with damp hair as your hair might become unruly after it gets dried. So what do you do? Well, most of us resort to blow drying our hair in this case. But guess what? Blow drying your hair might result in acne. How? Because blow drying your hair can result in dry scalp. This is when your scalp starts producing excess oil to compensate - which in turn results in acne.

6. Hairstyling products

You might be familiar with this. Everyone uses hairstyling products at some point - be it hair serum to maintain your tresses or using a leave-in conditioner. But have you ever thought that using these products on a daily basis can actually harm your skin and cause acne? How? Some leave-in conditioners, as well as hair serums, contain petroleum by-products which tend to clog pores, thus resulting in acne.

So what do you do? Try and limit the usage of these products and say goodbye to acne forever!

It is very important to take care of your skin as well as your hair. And, it is more important to understand what is good for your skin & hair and build up your skin care and hair care regime accordingly.