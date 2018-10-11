How To Use Garlic To Treat Pimples

All of us have definitely faced the problem of pimples and acnes at least once. The main factor causing pimple is the excess oil produces by the sebaceous glands. This is called sebum. When sebum gets accumulated on the skin it leads to clogged pores. If these clogged pores remain uncleaned for a long time it leads to breakouts and pimples.
Some factors that triggers acne and breakouts are improper hygiene, diet, hormonal changes, etc. So there needs to be timely treatment of pimples before it leads to further serious issues.
This article will give you remedies using a very common kitchen ingredient, that is, garlic. Garlic possesses anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-septic properties that helps in killing the bacteria causing pimples. Also sulfur which is present in garlic acts as a drying agent that will help in removing acne and pimple scars.
Garlic And Yogurt
Yogurt has lactic acid that helps in exfoliating the skin by removing the dead skin cells.
Ingredients
- 4-5 garlic cloves
- 1 tbsp yogurt
How to do
Crush the garlic cloves. Add the fresh yogurt and combine the ingredients well. Apply this on the affected area and gently massage or a minute or so. Leave it on for a few minutes and then you can wash it off with normal water.
Garlic And Vinegar
The anti-inflammatory properties of vinegar help in reducing any kind of inflammation on the skin. Also it helps in maintaining the pH balance of the skin.
Ingredients
- 4-5 garlic cloves
- 4 tbsp vinegar
How to do
Blend the garlic cloves and add the vinegar to make a fine paste. Apply this on the areas where you have pimples. You can use a cotton swab to apply the paste. Leave it until it dries and later wash it off withlukewarm water. You can apply this every day for best results.
Garlic And Aloe Vera
Aloe vera has soothing properties that aid in healing any kind of skin irritation, redness, etc.
Ingredients
- 3-5 garlic cloves
- 2 tsp fresh aloe vera gel
How to do
Crush the garlic cloves and squeeze to take out the juice. Add this in a clean bowl. Next, add the fresh aloe vera gel and mix the ingredients well. Apply this on the affected area and leave it on for 10-15 minutes. You can wash it with normal water and pat dry. Follow the remedy every day for best results.
Garlic And Egg White
Egg whites contain proteins and nutrients that will help in shrinking the pores.
Ingredients
- 4-5 garlic
- 1 egg white
How to do
In a bowl, separate the egg white from the egg. Add the garlic paste into the egg white and mix the ingredients well. Apply this on the pimples and let it dry. After it gets dry you can wash it off using normal water.
Most Read : How To Get Rid Of Pimple Marks Overnight Naturally At Home?
Garlic And Olive Oil
Olive oil helps in treating any redness on the skin and helps in unclogging the pores.
Ingredients
- 4-5 garlic cloves
- 4 tbsp olive oil
How to do
Peel the skin of the garlic and put it in a blender. Add the olive oil and blend the ingredients well. Apply this on your pimples and wait for 15-20 minutes. You can wash it with cold water. Apply this twice a day.
Related Articles
- Aloe Vera Remedies To Treat Puffy Eyes
-
- Types Of Clay Face Masks, Their Benefits, & How To Use Them
- On Rekha's Birthday, Here Are Some Of Her Beauty Secrets
- Get A Glowing Skin This Season With The Goodness Of Citrus Fruits
- Beauty Benefits Of Bottle Gourd You Probably Didn't Know!
- Best Remedies To Remove Blackheads With Egg White