How To Use Garlic To Treat Pimples

All of us have definitely faced the problem of pimples and acnes at least once. The main factor causing pimple is the excess oil produces by the sebaceous glands. This is called sebum. When sebum gets accumulated on the skin it leads to clogged pores. If these clogged pores remain uncleaned for a long time it leads to breakouts and pimples.

Some factors that triggers acne and breakouts are improper hygiene, diet, hormonal changes, etc. So there needs to be timely treatment of pimples before it leads to further serious issues.

This article will give you remedies using a very common kitchen ingredient, that is, garlic. Garlic possesses anti-bacterial, anti-fungal and anti-septic properties that helps in killing the bacteria causing pimples. Also sulfur which is present in garlic acts as a drying agent that will help in removing acne and pimple scars.