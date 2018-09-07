Lemon Clean Up At Home: A Step By Step Guide

Keeping your skin groomed and pampering it on a regular basis is essential to achieve a healthy and clear skin. As a part of this we use different products on our face and spend both our time and money in salons looking for a better skin. But how many of you knew that you can do your own clean up at home with just a single kitchen ingredient? Yes. You read that right and this time it is nothing but lemon.
The beauty benefits that lemon contains are not less known. Since it is a citric fruit it contains Vitamin C that works well in deep cleansing the skin and shrinking large pores. It helps in removing the dirt accumulated in clogged pores thus leaving a healthy and clean skin. The alpha-hydroxy acids that lemon possesses also helps in getting rid of blackheads and other dark spots effectively.
In this article we'll show you how you can do an easy clean up with lemon at home.
Step 1
Lemon And Salt Scrub
A scrub helps in removing the dead skin cells. Lemon-salt scrub possesses anti-bacterial properties that help in deep cleansing the skin.
Ingredients
- 1 tbsp salt
- ½ tsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp water
How To Do
Mix together fresh lemon juice and salt. Add a few drops of water and again mix all the ingredients well. Take the mixture and apply it on the washed face. Scrub it gently in a circular motion with the help of your fingertips for 2-3 minutes. Later rinse it off with warm water so that it helps in opening the skin pores.
Step 2
Lemon Toner
After scrubbing it is important to tone the skin. Lemon juice can help in toning the skin.
Ingredients
- 2-3 tbsp lime juice
- A few drops of rose water
How To Do
In a clean bowl mix lemon juice and rose water. Dip a cotton ball into this solution and apply it to your face. Leave it on for 5 minutes and then wash your face first with lukewarm water followed by cold water.
Step 3
Lemon And Milk Cleanser
This cleanser can remove blackheads due to the presence of lactic acid in it. Use this cleanser for instantly clean and healthy skin.
Ingredients
- 1 tsp lemon juice
- 1 tbsp raw milk
How To Do
Mix together fresh lemon juice and raw milk in a clean bowl. Dip a cotton ball into it and apply it all over your face and then leave it on for 10 minutes. After 10 minutes wash it off with cold water. Massage your skin in a circular motion while you rinse it off.
Step 4
Lemon And Pomegranate Face Pack
Pomegranate helps inremoving excess oil from the skin. A combination of lemon and pomegranate will help you in getting rid of acne and blackheads on the skin.
Ingredients
Pomegranate peel
Lemon juice
How To Do
The very first step is to dry the pomegranate peels. Blend them to make a fine powder. Add lemon juice and mix well to make a paste. Apply this mask evenly on your face and leave it on for 20-30 minutes. After 30 minutes wash it off gently with normal water and pat dry. Apply some moisturiser finally and gently massage.
Tips To Keep In Mind
1. It recommended do the facial in the evening so that your skin is not exposed to the sun immediately after applying lemon juice.
2. After the facial do not forget to apply moisturiser. This is because lemon juice can make your skin dry.
3. If you have any open wounds or cuts avoid using lemon juice as it will cause more damage to the skin.
Related Articles
- These Time- & Money-saving Beauty Tips Are Just What You Need
-
- Quick Hacks For Everyday Beauty Problems That Actually Work
- This Look Of Manushi Proves That She Is The Legit Beauty Queen
- Effective Face Masks For Whitening Facial Hair Naturally At Home
- Remove Acrylic Nail Paints At Home Easily With These Amazing Hacks
- Get Rid Of Pimples With These Awesome Toothpaste Hacks
- Worried About Smelly Hair? Try These Home Remedies
- Easy And Quick Hairstyles You Must Surely Try For Your Next Office Party
- Gift Yourself A Pearl Facial At Home Today Using These Tips
- Want To Treat Damaged Hair? Try Out These Amazing Hacks
- 10 Amazing Benefits Of Shea Butter You Probably Didn’t Know
- Got Sensitive Eyes & Skin? Try Out These Excellent Makeup Tips