How To Do A Pumpkin Facial At Home In Just Two Steps?

The time and the money involved in getting a facial done at the salon can be huge. And nothing can beat a facial done with natural ingredients at home! In this article, we'll guide you on how to do a facial at home with pumpkin.

Pumpkin is not only a vegetable that has numerous health benefits, but also works effectively on the skin when applied topically. Along with antioxidants pumpkins also contain Vitamin A, C and E that benefits the skin in several ways.

Now let us see how we can do a pumpkin facial at home in just two steps. Read on!

Step 1: Scrub

Scrub 1

Ingredients

¼ cup of pumpkin

2 tbsp sugar

2 tbsp coffee powder

1 tsp ginger

Pumpkin is rich in antioxidants and it is added to a mixture of sugar and coffee powder to remove dead skin cells. Ginger has anti-inflammatory properties that will help in treating dull skin.

Method

Blend the pumpkin to make a paste. Add sugar and coffee powder into it. Grate a fresh piece of ginger and add it to the other ingredients. Finally blend all the ingredients well. Take some of this mixture in your fingertips and start applying on cleansed face and neck. Gently massage in a circular motion on your face and neck for few minutes. Finally, rinse it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

Scrub 2

Ingredients

2 tbsp pumpkin juice

2 tbsp walnut powder

1 tsp honey

1 tbsp yogurt

A mixture of pumpkin juice, walnut powder, honey and yogurt help in removing the dead skin cells. Honey helps in retaining the moisture of the skin and keeps it hydrated.

Method

Mix together pumpkin juice, walnut powder, honey and yogurt. Apply this mixture on your face and gently scrub in a circular motion for few minutes. Leave it on for 15 minutes. Later rinse it off using cold water.

Step 2: Mask

For Dry Skin

Ingredients

½ cup pumpkin

½ cup plain yogurt

1 tbsp honey

The exfoliating properties of lactic acid and the hydrating properties of honey help in treating dry skin and provides moisturisation.

Method

Blend the pumpkin and add plain yogurt into it. Add some organic honey and mix all the ingredients well. Apply it on your face evenly avoiding the eye area. Let it stay for about 15-20 minutes before you rinse it off with lukewarm water and pat dry.

For Skin Brightening

Ingredients

2 tbsp pumpkin juice

¼ nutmeg

1 tsp honey

1 tsp apple cider vinegar

Pumpkin contains enzymes and alpha hydroxy acids, which aid in cell turnover, resulting in smooth skin while nutmeg and honey have brightening properties. The combination of these will help in lightening the skin.

How To Do

Take a clean bowl and add pumpkin juice and honey. Add nutmeg powder and apple cider vinegar into it and mix all the ingredients well. Apply this on cleansed face and neck and gently massage for a minute or so. Leave the mixture on for 20 minutes and then rinse it off with normal water.